In the second trimester the traffic of the goods in the Montenegrin ports is dropped of -27.9%

In the second quarter of this year, the
decline in cargo traffic in the ports of Montenegro, flow
of cargoes that amounted to 470 thousand tons with a
reduction of -27,9% on the same period of 2022, of which 235 thousand
tons in export (- 45.4%) and 235 thousand tons in
import (+6.3%). The only traffic with Italy, equal to 56 thousand
tons, has recorded a decrease of -8,4%, with 26 thousand tons
exported from Montenegrin ports (+134.5%) and 30 thousand tons in
departure from Italian ports (-40.5%).
In the passenger sector, total traffic is
State of 188 thousand people (+50.1%), of which 48 thousand in transit
from Italy (-8.0%).
In the first half of 2023, global freight traffic is
State of 1,01 million tons, in decrease of the -21,6% on the first
half of last year, of which 552 thousand tons in
export (-37.3%) and 463 thousand in import (+11.7%). The only
total traffic with Italy was 96 thousand tons
(-12,7%). In the passenger sector, traffic was
192 thousand people (+48.5%).