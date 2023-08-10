HMM closed the second trimester with revenues down by -57.7%

As in the previous quarter, also in the period
April-June 2023 the revenues of the shipping company
containerized HMM are diminished of -57,7% having been pairs to
2,130.0 billion won ($1.6 billion) vs. 5.03
billion won in the second quarter of last year. The suns
Revenues generated by the activity of the container ship fleet
of the company are piled to 1.783,9 billion won (- 62.0%). The
operating costs recorded a less significant reduction in
-6.0% to 1,887.6 billion won.
Operating profit was 160.2 billion won
(94.5%), with a contribution from the shipping segment
containerized pairs to 133 billion (- 95.4%). HMM closed on
second quarter of 2023 with a net profit of 212.8 billion
won (-89.4%).
In the period April-June of this year the fleet of
container carrier of the company transported volumes of cargo
pairs to 960 thousand teu, with an increment of +7% approximately. The average value
of the sea freight rates recorded in the quarter was 983
dollars/teu, with a contraction of -70.9% on the second trimester
of 2022.
In the first half of 2023, HMM's revenues totalled
4.211,6 billion won, with a decrease of -57.7% on the first
half of last year, of which 3.534.5 billion generated by the
segment of containerized maritime transport (-62.3%). The profit
operating has attested to 467,1 billion (- 92.3%), with a
contribution from the container sector of 362,1 billion (- 94.0%).
The profit clearly has been of 598,1 billion won (- 90.2%).