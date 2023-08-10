In the trimester April-june the traffic in the port of Ravenna is diminished of -3,6%
According to preliminary data, in July 2023 the decline was more than -12%
Ravenna
August 10, 2023
In the third quarter of this year the port of Ravenna has
handled 6.9 million tons of goods, with a decrease of the
-3.6% on the same period of 2022. The figure also represents a
decrease of -1.8% on the period April-june of 2021 when still
The aftermath of the effects of the pandemic of
Covid-19 on port traffic, while it represents an increase in
+33.8% on the second quarter of 2022 when the health crisis was
at its peak. The figure for the second quarter of 2023 also marks
a decrease of -1.2% on the corresponding period of the pre-pandemic year
of 2019.
To maintain a constant growth trend were both the
volumes of rolling cargoes and those of conventional freight. In the
Second quarter of this year the first amounted to 455 thousand
tonnes, with increases of +4.6%, +23.4%, +44.7% and
+13.4% on the same periods of 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, while the
conventional goods stood at 2.0 million tons
(+9.9%, +11.5%, +76.4% and +6.8%). In the period April-June 2023
The containerized trade was 668 thousand tons
(-5.3%, +9.2%, +16.7% and +3.5%) with container handling
which has turned out pairs to 61 thousand teu (- 9.0%, +9.1%, +19.3% and
+5,4%). Both liquid bulk and in the second decreased
quarter of this year totaled 1.1 million tons
(-11.6%, -7.2%, +13.2% and -10.5%), and solid bulk
to 2,6 million tons (-9.6%, -13.1%, +23.2% and -5.9%).
In the first half of this year the port of Ravenna has
handled a total of 13.4 million tons of cargoes,
volume which constitutes a reduction of -3.4% compared to that
enlivened in the first half of 2022 and increments of +4.5%,
+24.9% and +0.2% on the first semesters of 2021, 2020 and 2019. The only
Flow of landings amounted to 11.7 million
tons (-2.7%, +7.3%, +30.0% and +1.6%) and that of boarding to
almost 1,7 million tons (- 8.5%, -11.9%, -2.3% and -8.4%).
In the month of June 2023 alone, 2.3 were enlivened
million tons of goods, with a bending of the -3,1% on the
June last year.
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Center
Settentrionale announced that, on the basis of preliminary data,
July 2023 the port of Ravenna has enlivened 2,2 million
tons of cargoes, with a decrease of more than -12% on the
same month of 2022.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher