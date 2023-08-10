Global Ports Holding will handle cruise traffic in Caribbean Saint Lucia

The Turkish terminalista group Global Ports Holding (GPH) has
signed a concession contract with the island state
Caribbean of Saint Lucia for cruise traffic management
on the island and at the same time to strengthen its infrastructure
ports starting from the current quay for cruises of Point
Seraphine. The contract has a duration of 30 years with an option to
another ten years.
GPH has announced that in the 12-month period ended last year
March 31 in Saint Lucia arrived 590 thousand cruise passengers compared to
709 thousand in the period ended March 31, 2019 before the
pandemic.