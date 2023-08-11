The revenues of Wan Hai Lines of the second trimester are decreased of -67,4%

Wan Hai Lines (WHL), the container shipping company
Taiwanese that, with a fleet of the capacity of 455 thousand teu,
is the third nationally and the eleventh worldwide, has
closed the second quarter of this year with revenues equal to 24.47
billion Taiwanese dollars (770 million US dollars), with a
decrease of -67.4% on the same period of 2022. The result
operational, although positive with respect to performance
negative of the previous quarter, amounted to 820.0
million Taiwanese dollars, down by -97.9%. The period
April-June of 2023 was filed with a loss
Clearly of -2,34 billion regarding a profit clearly of 30,17 billion
in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
In the first half of this year, WHL posted revenues of
to 50,03 billion, in bending of the -67,9% on the first half
of 2022. Operating result and net economic result were
both negative and equal respectively to -2.38 billion and
-4.45 billion Taiwanese dollars compared to profits of 88.16
billion and 70.80 billion in the first six months of last year.
Meanwhile, WHL has announced the rental of six
container ships for an investment of between 400 and 900 million
Taiwanese dollars for each ship. The duration of the rental is
triennial.