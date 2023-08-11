Identified a load of 50 kilos of cocaine in the port of Livorno
It would have brought organized crime more than 35 million euros
Livorno
August 11, 2023
In the port of Livorno the officials of the local Anti-Fraud Department
of the Customs Office of Livorno and the financiers of Livorno have
Seized 50 kilos of pure cocaine divided into dozens of
loaves that had been hidden in the structure of a container
carrying a food cargo from South America. The
Amazing, which would have yielded to crime
organized over 35 million euros, after being sampled
and analyzed by the laboratory of the local Customs Agency
will be destroyed.
