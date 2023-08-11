Green light from the Ministry of Economy and Finance to the final text on the Ferrobonus

The Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo
Rixi, announced the green light of the Ministry of Economy and
Finances to the final text on the Ferrobonus, measure that the purpose of
promoting the transfer of freight transport from the road
to the rail through an incentive for the use of transport
arranged. Rixi stressed that the transition to the MEF "allows
to accelerate the release of resources for the period 2023-2026. The
Measure - the deputy minister recalled - is aimed at companies and
combined rail transport operators and had already
Having had the opinion of the Council of State.'
"MIT and MEF - Rixi underlined - are at work, even
In the Ferragostan period, to avoid that you can also lose a
Euro only. A meeting will be convened in September
with the operators of the sector to discuss the merits of the
necessity. A confirmation - he highlighted - that comes to few
hours from the green light on Marebonus, two fundamental tools for
support intermodal transport by promoting the decongestion of
road network'.