Soon the conference of services for the new cruise terminal of the port of Reggio Calabria

The Authority of Harbour System of the Strait is bringing
Continue the strengthening of infrastructure for traffic
passengers in the port of Reggio Calabria. In the coming days it will be
Convened a conference of services on the feasibility project
technical-economic, prepared by the architectural firm
Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia, for the construction of a structure of
reception and for cruise services in the Calabrian port.
Acquired all the necessary opinions and clearances, subsequently
The tender for the executive design and the
realization of the work. The new infrastructure will be able to
be made available also to the port community, and
of the citizens of Reggio as a congress hall, exhibitions and conferences.
The cruise terminal will have a development of about 1,000
square meters on one floor. The building is designed for
be composed of blocks, with a first part of access / check-in
which also works as a check-out exit, another used as rooms
technicians and distribution spaces for embarkation/disembarkation, while the part
final provides the functions bar / bistro and can have a
double value of terminal support and event support in
days of absence of cruise traffic.
The total amount for the realization of the work amounts to
approximately 5.5 million euros that will be financed within the
fund of 15 million euros made available with the Finanziaria
of the year 2021.