Evergreen and Yang Ming also closed the second quarter with a marked deterioration in financial performance

Taiwanese container shipping companies Evergreen
Marine Corporation and Yang Ming Marine Corporation, as well as
compatriot Wan Hai Lines and other leading world companies
of the market, have accused in the second quarter of this year a
further deterioration in financial performance, a trend that is
following the strong positive impetus to results resulting from the
spread of the Covid-19 pandemic globally. By Yang
Ming that deterioration led the company to conclude the
Loss-making quarter after eleven consecutive quarters archived
with profits, for most of these very substantial periods, indeed
Astronomical.
In the period April-June 2023 Evergreen recorded
revenues of 67.4 billion Taiwanese dollars (2.1 billion
US dollars), with a decrease of -61,5% on the same trimester of the
last year. Operating costs increased slightly by
+0.7% rising to 53.6 billion. Operating profit and net profit increased
of $10.1 billion and $6.5 billion, respectively,
Taiwanese, with declines of -91.4% and -93.9% on the second trimester
of 2022.
In the second quarter of this year Yang Ming scored
35,0 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a decrease of -68.0%.
The reduction in operating costs was also accentuated, amounting to
to 31.5 billion (-14.8%). Operating profit was 1.6
billion (+97.8%). The company ended the period with a loss
Net of -13,1 million regarding a profit clearly of 55,6 billion
in the second quarter of 2022.
Evergreen's revenues for the entire first half of this year
have been pairs to 134,2 billion, in decrease of the -61.2% on the
first half of 2022. Operating costs fell by -0.4% to
105.6 billion. Operating profit and net economic result are
states pairs to 21.3 billion (-90.9%) and 12.8 billion (-94.0%).
In the first six months of 2023 Yang Ming's revenues were
amounted to 72.0 billion (-66.7%), operating costs to 65.0 billion
(-4.9%), operating profit at 3.0 billion (-97.9%) and net profit at
3.4 billion Taiwanese dollars (-97.0%).