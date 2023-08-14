Last month the traffic of the goods in the port of Taranto has grown of +12.4%

Last month the traffic of goods in the port of Taranto is
Grown of +12.4% going up to 1,31 million tons compared to
1.16 million in July 2022, growth that was generated
from the increase of +22.5% of the cargos to the disembarkation attested to
844 thousand tons which more than compensated for the reduction of the
-2.2% of the goods at boarding dropped to 462 thousand tons.
The total of solid bulk amounted to 714 thousand
tons (+1.5%) and that of liquid bulk to 349 thousand
tons (+33.6%). Conventional goods are also growing with
235 thousand tons (+22.7%) and the goods in container with almost 8 thousand
tons (+48.6%).
In the first seven months of 2023 the Apulian port of call has
Handled 8.39 million tons of goods, with a decrease
of -5.5% on the corresponding period last year, of which 4.92
million tons to disembarkation (- 2.4%) and 3,45 million
tons at boarding (-9.5%). Overall, solid bulk and
liquids amounted to 4.36 million tonnes respectively
(- 11.2%) and 2,30 million tons (+14.2%). In the field of
miscellaneous goods were handled 1.61 million tons of
goods conventional (- 4.1%) and 107 thousand tons of cargos
containerized (-59.3%).
In the period January-July of this year the traffic of
passengers of the cruises has been of 66 thousand people (+32.8%),
of which 34 thousand at disembarkation/embarkation (+926.5%).