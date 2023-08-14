In the port of Kaohsiung the seventh container terminal of the port of call was inaugurated
Made by TIPC and Evergreen, I will be able to accommodate up to four container ships of 24,000 teu at the same time
Kaohsiung
August 14, 2023
Today in the port of Kaohsiung was inaugurated the seventh
Taiwanese Port Container Terminal that was built
with an investment of more than 30 billion Taiwanese dollars (940
million US dollars) from the public company Taiwan
International Ports Corporation (TIPC) which manages the airport and
national shipowning group Evergreen Marine Corporation.
To the new terminal, which has depths of the seabed of
-18 meters, can dock up to four at the same time
portacontainer from 24.000 teu and it is expected that thanks to the new
landing the containerized trade brought by Evergreen to the
Stopover can go up to 4.5 million teu to arrive
up to 6.5 million teu in the long run.
