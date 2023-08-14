The ICTSI terminalista group records record quarterly revenues

In the period April-June of this year the terminalista group
Filipino International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has
recorded record quarterly revenues of 628.5 million
dollars, with an increment of +13.5% on the same period of 2022,
of which 592,7 million deriving from port activities
(+10.9%), the latter figure lower only than 603.4 million
totaled from the harbour business of the group in the last trimester
of last year.
New record values were also marked by the margin
gross operating and operating profit which amounted
respectively to 374,7 million (+12.1%) and 299,7 million dollars
(+11,5%). Net profit amounted to EUR 175.5 million
dollars, figure that represents an increase of +6.4% on the second
quarter of 2022 and is only lower than the 187.1 million
profit for the third quarter of last year.
A high volume was also reached by traffic
of containers handled by the group's port terminals in the
second quarter of 2023 which was equal to 3.17
million teu (+8.7%), number lower only to the record of 3,36
million teu of the fourth quarter of 2022. Growing are
the volumes handled by the group's terminals in Asia resulted in the results and
in the Americas, pairs respective to 1,61 million teu (+17.2%)
and 908 thousand teu (+4.4%), while the traffic enlivened from the terminals
of ICTSI in Europe, the Middle East and Africa decreased to
The fourth consecutive trimester having been of 652 thousand teu
(-3,2%).
In the first six months of 2023, ICSTI's terminals have
enlivened 6,28 million teu, with a rise of +9.1% on the first
half of last year. In the first half of 2023 revenues
of the group have been pairs to 1,22 billion dollars (+11.2%), of
which 1,16 billion produced by harbour activities (+9.6%).
EBITDA amounted to 728.9 million (+8.4%), EBIT to 580.8
million (+6.9%) and profit clearly to 348,1 million dollars (+8.8%).