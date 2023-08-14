IUMI, the maritime transport of electric vehicles presents no more risks than embarking vehicles with combustion engines

No research suggests that the risk of transportation
maritime of electric motor vehicles is greater than that of
vehicles equipped with internal combustion engines. He highlighted it
the International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI) referring to the
Reraising the alarm on the risks of car transport
Electrical following the fire that occurred on board in recent days
of the car carrier Fremantle Highway
, accident that
caused the death of a seaman and the injury of other crew members
(
of 26
July
2023). The fire broke out on July 26 while
The ship was off the Dutch coast and ended on
3 August when the Fremantle Highway
was
towed to the port of Eemshaven. The car carrier ship
It carried nearly 3,800 new factory vehicles, including 500 cars
Electric. The origin has not yet been ascertained
of the fire, but - recalled the international association of
Marine insurance - it is assumed that it was caused by a
battery of an electric vehicle.
In this regard, IUMI has stressed that to date it is not
It has been shown that fires on board ro-ro or
pure car truck carriers were caused by electric vehicles
new factory, even if the potential risks with
which must be confronted in the case of maritime transport of
electric motor vehicles or passenger cars with a
internal fuel. Referring to the research activity
carried out within the framework of the European project LASH FIRE, in which IUMI
was involved, the association pointed out that the
study has shown that neither the speed with which
the fire develops neither the peak of heat release or
energy during a fire is greater if the fire is
was caused by an electric vehicle or by a vehicle with
combustion engine and, in addition, that toxins released by a
Electric vehicle fires are similar to those generated
from the fire of vehicles with combustion engines. The association
of marine insurers pointed out that, rather, in the case of
The battery of electric vehicles is a source of fire
less than the "fire load", while most
of the fire load is generated by the combustion of the
plastics and other materials found equally on
electric vehicles and on those with internal combustion engine.
At the same time, however, the association pointed out that
the exposure of electric batteries to fire, with the cell
lithium ion entering a state of self-heating and
Re-ignition, can cause the phenomenon of thermal runaway
which causes a further increase in temperature, and this - has
specified the IUMI - requires different modes of
fire detection and fire response. Second
the association, the installation of fixed fire-fighting systems
is the most effective measure against fires
motor vehicles of any type and, in the case of vehicle fire,
electric, cooling of the surrounding area is
essential to prevent its propagation, allowing the battery
to burn in a controlled manner.