Last month the port of Singapore has enlivened 51,0 million
of tons of goods, with a slight increment of +0.2% on July
2022. The goods in container have turned out in increase of +2.0%
having amounted to 30.8 million tonnes with a
container handling which amounted to 3.43
million teu (+4.4%). On the other hand, both goods are decreasing
conventional with 2,1 million tons (- 5.4%) both bulk,
with mineral oils totalling 16.3 million
tons (- 1.2%) and other bulk 1,7 million tons
(-10,5%).
In the first seven months of 2013 the Asian port of call has
Globally handled 342.1 million tons of cargoes, with
a progression of +0.7% on the same period last year.
In the container sector, the total volume was
202,3 million tons (- 1.1%) with a handling of
container that has turned out pairs to almost 22,5 million teu
(+3,5%).