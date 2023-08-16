In the port of La Spezia the sharp contraction of dry goods continues while liquid ones grow
In the first six months of the 2023 traffic in the port of Marina di Carrara is dropped of -11,4%
La Spezia
August 16, 2023
In recent months, European ports are certainly
accusing a slowdown in the recovery of volumes handled that
followed the drastic reduction in activity
caused, especially in the central months of 2020, by the impact
on the economy and mobility of the global pandemic of
Covid-19, attenuation of growth that in several port ports
European has turned into a decline, in some cases rather
accentuated.
With respect to this scenario, it should be understood as
the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
positions the total volume of traffic handled by the ports of
La Spezia and Marina di Carrara managed by the institution. The Ligurian authority,
In fact, giving scant "social" news of the volume of
traffic from the two airports in the first six months of 2023
specifies that it is "in line with the general trends of the
sector'.
At first glance, but also at second and third, waiting for the institution
port makes available more detailed data, it does not seem
Not at all, considering the overall figures communicated.
The AdSP of the Eastern Ligurian Sea has explained that in the first half
of this year the port of La Spezia has enlivened 6,445,618
tons of goods, recording a bending of -4,2% on the
same period as 2022. It should be noted that the
volume of traffic totaled in the first half of 2023 results
moreover, -5.6% lower than that enlivened in the
first half of 2021 when the effects were still felt
of the global pandemic on port activities and is also
-2.5% lower than in 2020 when the health crisis had
greatly reduced the flow of goods handled by ports, including
that of La Spezia. It should also be emphasized that the
Data for the first six months of 2023 is also lower than a
very long series of volumes of traffic handled in the first
semesters of previous years so that, to go back to a volume
of minor traffic, we must return to the distant first half of the year
in 1997 when the total was 5,268,852 tons.
The decrease recorded in the first half of 2023 is
was contained by the strong increase (+95.4% on the first six months of the
2022) of the traffic of the liquid bulk, of which the AdSP gives
News item: This is a total of 1,412,978 tonnes, of which -
specifies the institution - 1,268,280 liquefied gas (+111%) and 144,698
tons of refined products (+17.8%).
At the moment the Ligurian port authority does not specify, however, how many
solid bulk and miscellaneous goods have been handled. However, yes
infers that the volume of dry goods achieved in the first six months
of 2023 was 5,032,640 tons, a volume that results
considerably lower (-16.2%) not only to that enlivened in the
first half of 2022, but also to those totaled in the first
six months of 2021 and 2020 (-18.8% and -9.3% respectively). Goods
Eventful shoals in the first half of this year, moreover,
are much lower than a series of half-yearly data
precedents, also very extensive in time, so much so that it is necessary
go back to the remote 1998, when in the first six months they were
4,976,573 tons of dry goods were handled, to find a
increase, however modest (+1.1%), and to find a more
Relevant we must go back to the first half of 1997, year compared to
to which the increase is +19.6%.
Of the volume of miscellaneous goods handled in the first six months of
2023 the harbour authority has made known the consistency, in terms of
20-foot containers, of only the volume of contaminated cargo
which turned out pairs to 551.006 teu, with a considerable decrease of the
-18.4% on the first half of 2022, a decrease of -21.6%
on the first half of 2021 and a very slight increase of +0.1%
on the first half of 2020. Also for this type of load
We need to go back in time and go back to the first half of 2009 to
experience a more pronounced positive percentage change
(+9,4%).
In the first half of this year the port of Marina di
Carrara handled 2,458,962 tons of goods, with a decrease
-11.4% on the first half of 2022. In the case of Carrara the
data is recovering compared to the first semesters of 2021 and
2020 (+53.0% and +85.3%) as well as considerably
higher than in the first semesters of previous years.
Broadening the vision beyond the boundaries of the port system of the
Eastern Liguria, it seems equally necessary to note that the
volume of traffic handled by various Italian ports in the
In recent months, it is not at all "in line with trends"
general of the sector' and which, rather, reflects the phase of
Difficulties experienced by the Italian economy due to certain
exogenous factors, but also endogenous. It also seems necessary to us
observe the growing trend of many, too many, port authorities
national team consisting in highlighting the positive elements of the
recent activity and neglect to dissect the motivations
which led to the contraction of important flows of
traffic. Even more essential is to highlight the
delay with which, despite the intentions expressed in a recent
past, too many Port System Authorities make known the
data on traffic handled by the ports under their competence, making
Even more problematic is to assess what is the evolution in
the course of domestic and external trade
by sea.
