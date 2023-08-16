Evergreen bought 20% of the Euromax Terminal Rotterdam container terminal
Investment of 72.5 million euros
Taipei
August 16, 2023
The Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine
Corporation has announced the acquisition of 20% of the capital of
Euromax Terminal Rotterdam, the company that manages the homonymous
Container Terminal located in the northwestern part of the area
port Maasvlakte of Rotterdam. Evergreen specified that it had
bought 25,000 shares of Euromax for a total of 72.5 million
of euros. The Taiwanese group did not specify who it was
Sold the share.
Prior to this transaction, the majority of the share capital
of Euromax, equal to 60.78% of the shares, was held by
Chinese Hutchison Ports followed by China's COSCO Shipping Ports with
17.85%.
