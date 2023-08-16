testata inforMARE
COMPANIES
Evergreen bought 20% of the Euromax Terminal Rotterdam container terminal
Investment of 72.5 million euros
Taipei
August 16, 2023
The Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation has announced the acquisition of 20% of the capital of Euromax Terminal Rotterdam, the company that manages the homonymous Container Terminal located in the northwestern part of the area port Maasvlakte of Rotterdam. Evergreen specified that it had bought 25,000 shares of Euromax for a total of 72.5 million of euros. The Taiwanese group did not specify who it was Sold the share.

Prior to this transaction, the majority of the share capital of Euromax, equal to 60.78% of the shares, was held by Chinese Hutchison Ports followed by China's COSCO Shipping Ports with 17.85%.
In the port of Spezia, it continues the sharp contraction of dry goods while growing those liquids
PORTS
In the port of Spezia, it continues the sharp contraction of dry goods while growing those liquids
The Spezia
In the first six months of 2023, traffic in the port of Marina di Carrara fell by -11.4% percent.
COMPANIES
Private equity firm Endless bought the ASCO logistics company
Leeds / Aberdeen
Headquartered in Aberdeen, it has more than 1,500 employees
PORTS
In July, traffic in the port of Singapore grew by 0.2% percent.
Singapore
In the first seven months of 2023, an increase of 0.7% percent was recorded
In the port of Kaohsiung, the seventh container terminal at the port of Kaohsiung was inaugurated.
PORTS
In the port of Kaohsiung, the seventh container terminal at the port of Kaohsiung was inaugurated.
Kaohsiung
Made by TIPC and Evergreen, I will be able to accommodate up to four container ships from 24,000 teu at the same time.
PORTS
Further attenuation of the growth of freight traffic in Russian ports
St. Petersburg
In July, there was a 2.1% percent increase curbed by a -1.0% percent decrease in exports.
Evergreen and Yang Ming also close the second quarter with a marked deterioration in financial performance.
SHIPPING
Evergreen and Yang Ming also close the second quarter with a marked deterioration in financial performance.
Taipei / Keelung
The second company closed the loss-making period after 11 quarters of earnings.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Free via the Ministry of Economy and Finance to the final text on the Ferrobonus
Rome
Rixi : It allows to speed up the unlocking of resources for the period 2023-2026
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the ports of Croatia decreased by -13.4%
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the ports of Croatia decreased by -13.4%
Zagreb
-18.4% drop in landings ; 5.4% increase in cargo at boarding
Wan hai Hai Lines of the second quarter decreased by -67.4%
SHIPPING
Wan hai Hai Lines of the second quarter decreased by -67.4%
Taipei
Recorded a net loss of -2.34 billion Taiwanese dollars
CRUISES
Global Ports Holding will manage the traffic of cruises in the Caribbean Santa Lucia
Saint Lucia
Signed a concession contract lasting 30 years
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Di Caterina (ALIS) : well the MIT-MEF decree on the new Marebonus regulation
Rome
We are confident that the government will find the solution for the resources that are still not disbursed for 2022
HMM ended second quarter with revenue in decline of -57.7%
SHIPPING
HMM ended second quarter with revenue in decline of -57.7%
Seoul
Containerized loads carried by the fleet have increased by 7%
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the Montenegrin ports fell by -27.9% percent.
Podgorica
In the first half of 2023, the decline was -21.6% percent.
In the April-June period, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell by -50.9% percent.
SHIPPING
In the April-June period, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell by -50.9% percent.
Hamburg
Net profit in decline of -77.6%. Containerized loads carried by the fleet have dropped by -2.0%
PORTS
The second quarter is very bad for trafficked goods handled by the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to
Genoa
Without taking into account the 2020 figure marked by the effects of the pandemic, it has to be traced back to 2013 to find a volume of lower loads spent in the port airport of the capital.
The Port of Livorno loses a fish that the spice of the Spezia is convinced has taken the bait of its own
PORTS
The Port of Livorno loses a fish that the spice of the Spezia is convinced has taken the bait of its own
Livorno / La Spezia
The labronic climber underlines that its potential remains intact despite the renunciation of MSC, a cucumber of armor that in Liguria are convinced that it has finally pulled out of shore.
In July, the turnover of Yang Ming fell by -68.8%
SHIPPING
In July, the turnover of Yang Ming fell by -68.8%
Keelung
In the first seven months of 2023, revenues amounted to 83.46 billion Taiwanese dollars (-67.0%)
SHIPYARDS
MSC orders ten new dual-fuel LNG container ships from 10,000 teu
Zhoushan
MSC orders ten new dual-fuel LNG container ships from 10,000 teu
In the second quarter, the goods handled by combined transport in Europe fell by -14.4% percent.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In the second quarter, the goods handled by combined transport in Europe fell by -14.4% percent.
Brussels
Schultze (UIRR) : necessary measures to support the sector
SHIPPING
In July, Evergreen's revenues fell by -62.7% percent.
Taipei
In the first seven months of 2023, the decline was -61.4% percent.
PORTS
Slight downturn in semi-annual traffic of goods in Moroccan ports
Rabat
The containers were equal to 4.8 million teu (+ 6.9%)
Seized 92 kilos of cocaine in the port of Ligure
NEWS
Seized 92 kilos of cocaine in the port of Ligure
Savona
A few days ago, a load of 62 kilos of astonishing was blocked.
Slight decline in quarterly revenue of Danaos Corporation
SHIPPING
Slight decline in quarterly revenue of Danaos Corporation
Athens
The company is seeking clarification from the CDA of the investee Eagle Bulk on the purchase of the Oaktree Capital stake.
PORTS
In July container traffic in the port of Hong Kong decreased by -17.9%
Hong Kong
In the first seven months of this year, the decline was -15.8% percent.
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
IUMI, maritime transport of electric vehicles no longer poses risks that embark on means with combustion engine
Hamburg
The association highlighted that the installation of fixed fire facilities constitutes the most effective measure against flames
PORTS
ICTSI finalist group records record quarterly revenue
Manila
In the second quarter of 2023, port terminals handled 3.2 million teu (+ 8.7%)
PORTS
Last month, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by 12.4% percent.
Taranto
In the first seven months of 2023, a decline of -5.5%
PORTS
The service conference for the new cruise terminal at the port of Reggio Calabria is short.
Messina
Cost of opera about 5.5 million euros
NEWS
A load of 50 kilos of cocaine in the port of Livorno
Livorno
It would have frucked organised crime of more than 35 million euros.
NEWS
Collision between the ferry Sherden of Tirrenia and a fishing vessel
Olbia
Missing a sailor of the fishing boat
PORTS
In the April-June quarter traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -3.6%
Ravenna
According to preliminary data, in July 2023 the decline was more than -12%
SHIPPING
Rasmussen (Bimco) : The world fleet of container ships goes towards oversupply
Copenhagen
This at a time when the growth of economies in many key regions is declining
PORTS
In the second quarter the traffic in goods in the port of Venice decreased by -3.5%
Venice
In the first six months of 2023, the decline was -4.7% percent.
INDUSTRY
Agreement between Axpo and Gas and Heat and San Giorgio del Porto for a LNG bettolina
Baden
The ship will be employed in Naples in ship-to-ship and ship-to-truck supplies.
TRUCKING
Self-transport applauds the waiver from payment of contribution to ART
Rome
Morelli (ANITA) : The Authority has never exercised any kind of regulation of the sector
RIVER TRANSPORT
In the first six months of this year, traffic in Swiss ports on the Rhine grew by 19.1% percent.
The increase is addebatable entirely to the increase in imports of mineral oils
ASSOCIATIONS
The association of Panamanian shipowners has joined the ICS
London
The Central American organization was founded in 2020
PORTS
The first 24,000-teu container port to arrive in Genoa is expected to be approved in the airport in the capital.
Genoa
It will be between Friday and Saturday next to the PSA Genova Pra terminal.
Mitsui & Co. gives up the Mitsui Rail Capital Europe to Beacon Rail
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mitsui & Co. gives up the Mitsui Rail Capital Europe to Beacon Rail
Tokyo / London
The Dutch company has a fleet of 222 electric locomotives
Explosion in the granular silos of the Turkish port of Derince
ACCIDENTS
Explosion in the granular silos of the Turkish port of Derince
Ankara
The incident left 12 people injured.
COMPANIES
Carbox (Tarros group) opens a venue in Egypt
The Spezia
It is based in Alexandria
YACHTING
Funding to Persea to build a nautical yard in the Navicelli Channel
We will heal
It was disbursed by UniCredit with the assistance of SACE's SupportItaly Warranty
COMPANIES
Semester turnover in growth of 14% per Bureau Veritas Italia
Milan
New hires equal to more than 10% of organic
PORTS
COMPANIES
Integration of the activities of ADVANT Nctm and Studio Legale Berlingieri in the field of maritime law
Integration of the activities of ADVANT Nctm and Studio Legale Berlingieri in the field of maritime law
Genoa / Milan
Strengthening the mutual skills in this area
COMPANIES
Italian Capital Fund will acquire up to 33% percent of RINA's capital
Genoa / Milan
Prelife an injection of capital up to 180 million euros in the form of equity
PORTS
Assiterminal presents to the TAR its own reasons against the increase in the concessional canons
Genoa
Ferrari : MPs clash with the times, the context and the needs of terminalist companies.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Norwegian Viva to Norwegian Cruise Line
Trieste
Agreement between the navalmechanical group and C.A.B.I. Cattaneo
SHIPPING
In the second quarter Global Ship Lease Revenue increased by 4.9%
London
The company is the owner of a fleet of 68 container carriers
LEGISLATION
Filt Cgil manifests concern about the contents of the National Sea Plan
Rome
"There is a lack of action to improve the quality of maritime and port work, which is worrying the adjustment of the legal nature of the AdSP," the union said.
LOGISTICS
Sanilog presents a multilingual video to the discovery of the integrative health fund
Rome
Lazzeri : About a third of our members were born outside Italy.
AVIATION
MSC acquires a majority stake in AlisCargo Airlines
Geneva / Milan
The goal is to obtain its entire social capital at the beginning of 2024
PORTS
Adopted the Port Regulator Plan of the Carrara Navy Port
The Spezia
Abstracts : The current port is no longer adequate to the new needs of the territory
TRUCKING
ALIS, well the lifting of the strike of self-transport in Sicily
Rome
Of Caterina : the approval of the new Marebonus Regulation we are certain will come in short time
COMPANIES
August Two, fine-tuned deals with financial creditors
Rome
Approved the new plan 2023-2026
COMPANIES
Merger of the German subsidiary of ALPI with the red\line logistics service
Lawn
The social reason Alpi Germany GmbH will be maintained
PORTS
In the United Kingdom, the European port services regulation will be repealed.
London
Ballantyne (BPA) : It's great news for the British maritime industry and a Brexit dividend
SHIPYARDS
Horizon Naval Systems, contract for new OPVs of the Italian Navy
Trieste
Commits for the midlife modernization of the 'Horizon' class frigates
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Rail Cargo Group optimizes its offer of logistics services in Italy
Vienna
Merger of the companies operating the logistics centers in Desio and San Stino of Livenza
COMPANIES
In the second quarter, DHL's revenue fell -16.4% percent.
Bonn
Particularly consistent with the decrease in the turnover of air and sea shipments
PORTS
Warriors : concern about the renunciation of MSC to acquire Terminal Darsena Toscana
Livorno
"I hope that the decision represents only a pause for reflection," he said.
