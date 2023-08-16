Last month the traffic of the container in the port of Long Beach is diminished of the -26,4%

Last month the port of Long Beach recorded a new
sharp drop in container traffic passed on its docks
which turned out pairs to 578 thousand teu, with a bending of the
-26.4% compared to 786 thousand teu totaled in July 2022. The
decrease concerned both full containers at disembarkation and
to boarding, which are piled respectively to 271 thousand teu
(-27.9%) and 90 thousand teu (-17.6%), both empty containers, attested
to 217 thousand teu (- 27.7%).
While declaring confidence about an imminent improvement,
Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero,
specified that in the short term, however, a
modest peak period of activity 'given that
This year - he explained - consumers spend a little less on
supplies in view of the reopening of schools and in gifts in
view of the festivities'.
In the first seven months of 2023 the Californian port has
enlivened altogether 4,31 million teu, with a decrease of the
-25.6% on the same period of the 4th year, of which 2.02 million
of teu full at disembarkation (- 28.9%), 785 thousand teu full at boarding
(-4.2%) and 1.51 million empty teu (-29.5%).