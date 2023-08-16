Decline in DFDS' quarterly financial performance

In the second quarter of this year the group's revenues
Danish shipowner DFDS, active in the segment of transport and
Logistics of rolling stock and passengers, recorded revenues equal to
DKK 6.94 billion (EUR 931 million), with a
decrease of -3.2% on the same period of 2022, of which 1.15
billion (-5.9% generated by maritime and logistic services of the
group in the Mediterranean. EBITDA is
piled to 1,40 billion crowns (- 4.7%), the operating profit to 718
million (-14.6%) and net profit at DKK 539 million
(-23,4%).
In the period April-June 2023, the DFDS fleet
transported a rolling stock traffic of 9.8 million meters
linear (-15.0%), of which almost 1.4 million (-3.6%) transported on
routes in the Mediterranean. In addition, in the quarter the ships of the group
They embarked 1,2 million passengers (+22.5%).