In the second trimester the traffic in the port of Koper is diminished of -5,5%

The port of Koper has archived the second trimester of
this year, period in which the traffic of goods in the airport
Slovenian has increased of +10.2% in April compared to the same
month of 2022 and then fell by -12.4% and -13.1% in May and June,
with a reduction of -5,5% of the volumes of loads handled that
were 5.39 million tonnes compared to 5.71
million in the second quarter of 2022. If the 2023 figure is
+0.6% and +9.6% higher than the second quarters of 2021 and
2020 when activity was affected by the negative impact of
Covid-19 pandemic, on the other hand, is -10.1%, -8.6%, lower
-8.4%, -6.0% and -4.2% compared to the second quarters of 2019, 2018,
2017, 2016 and 2015, to be finally higher by +23.1%
compared to 4.38 million tons handled in the second
quarter of 2014.
In the second quarter of 2023, traffic volumes of
containers and rolling stock have increased compared to the corresponding
last year's period being amounted respectively to 2.36
million tons (+2.7%) and 378 thousand tons (+10.9%). In
On the other hand, solid and liquid bulk decreased, reaching 1.30 million
of tons (- 12.0%) and 1,08 million tons (- 11.2%) so
such as conventional goods that totaled 282 thousand tons
(-26,4%).
In the first half of this year the Slovenian port has enlivened
a total of 10.69 million tons of goods, with a
decrease of -4.9% on the first half of 2022, of which 4.64
million tons of cargos in container (- 2.1%), 797 thousand
tons of rolling stock (+22.4%), 2,61 million tons of
dry bulk (- 14.6%), 2,16 million tons of bulk
liquid (+2.5%) and 492 thousand tons of conventional goods
(-28,8%).