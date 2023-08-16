ZIM has closed the second trimester with a net loss of -212,7 million dollars

Third consecutive quarterly sharp reduction in value
of maritime freight tariffs has further deteriorated
Financial results recorded in the second quarter of this year
by the container shipping company ZIM, period in
what is the average value of the sea freight applied by the company
Israeli was $1,193 per TEU container
transported by its ships, for a decrease pairs to -66.8% on the second
quarter of 2022. A contraction that had a similar impact
on ZIM's revenues, which are directly generated for about 80%
the transport of goods in containers operated by the fleet and for the
The remainder from services related to this activity.
In the period April-June of this year, ZIM's revenues are
piled to 1,31 billion dollars, with a decrease of the -61,8%
on the same period of 2022. Operating costs have also increased
reduced to € 973.9 million (-22.8%). The margin
EBITDA amounted to € 254.0 million (-87.9%).
Operating result and net economic result were both
of sign negative and pairs to -167,8 million and -212,7 million
dollars against profits of 1.76 billion and 1.34 billion dollars
in the second quarter of last year.
In the second quarter of 2023, after four quarters of
decrease, the volumes of containerized cargoes transported by
ZIM vessels grew slightly, having been found to be equal to
860 thousand teu (+0.5%), of which 328 thousand teu transported on the routes
transpacific (+12.7%), 120 thousand teu on the routes Asia-Europe
(+13.2%), 103 thousand teu transported by transatlantic services
(-17.6%), 66 thousand teu from services with Latin America (+8.2%) and
243 thousand teu from intra-Asian services (- 11.3%).
In the first six months of 2023 the volume of containerized cargoes
has been pairs to 1,63 million teu, with a decrease of the
-5.0% on the first half of last year. From this activity
a large part of the revenues amounted to 2.68
billion dollars (- 62.4%). Operating costs totalled
1.91 billion (-19.6%). EBITDA was
€ 627.0 million (-86.5%). The values of the operating result and that of the
net were both of sign negative and pairs to -181,7 million
and -270,8 million dollars against substantial profits pairs to 4,01
billion and 3.05 billion dollars in the first six months of 2022.
ZIM President and CEO Eli Glickman,
announced that, taking into account a high season of the
containerized sea transport which is proving weak and
a demand that should remain contained for the remainder
of the year, the company plans to close the full year
2023 annual with an adjusted EBITDA of
1.2-1.6 billion compared to $7.54 billion
in fiscal year 2022 and with an adjusted operating result of
negative sign between -100 and -500 million compared to a profit
Adjusted operating of $6.14 billion in fiscal year
previous.