Wallenius Wilhelmsen has ordered four 9,350 ceu car carriers
The order at Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) includes options for an additional eight units
Lysaker
August 16, 2023
The Wallenius Wilhelmsen Group, one of the world leaders in the
motor vehicle shipping sector with a fleet of
over 125 ships, ordered to the Chinese shipyard Jinling
Shipyard (Jiangsu) construction of four dual car carrier ships
Fuel with a capacity of 9,350 CEU, order that includes
Options for up to eight additional units
ships of the same type. These are ships that can be
powered by methanol.
The first unit will be taken over during the course
of the second half of 2026.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher