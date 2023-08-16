In the period April-june the traffic of the container enlivened by HHLA is dropped of -10.3%

In the second quarter of this year the port terminals of the
German group Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) have
enlivened a traffic of the container pairs to 1,46 million teu,
with a decrease of -10.3% on the same period of 2022, to which
add other 411 thousand teu (- 1.9%) of intermodal traffic
Moved to and from domestic markets. This activity has
generated revenues pairs to 362,4 million teu (- 7.9%). The company
recorded an EBITDA of 71.7 million (-24.3%), an EBIT of 27.5
million (-42.3%) and a profit after tax of 10.5 million euros
(-62,4%).
In the first six months of 2023 the past container traffic
through the port terminals of the group was equal to 2.88
million teu, with a bending of the -14,6% on the first half
last year, while intermodal traffic was
pairs to 819 thousand teu (- 3.6%). HHLA's total revenues in the first
Half-year of this year amounted to 727.1 million euros
(-6,7%). EBITDA turned out pairs to 139,0 million (-27.3%),
EBIT at € 50.4 million (-50.3%) and profit after tax at € 18.2 million
million euros (-69.1%).