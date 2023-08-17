Ok to the establishment of the New ICOM in the spaces of the SEZ and ZFD of the Port Channel of Cagliari

The Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sardinia has
announced that Friday ended positively, in
record time, the Conference of services that gave the green light
to the single authorization issued by the port authority to the New
ICOM for the purpose of the establishment of this company in the spaces of the
Special Economic Zone and Customs Free Zone
Port of Cagliari Canal. This is the first single authorisation
issued by the AdSP pursuant to Decree-Law 91/2017 relating to
the "Urgent provisions for economic growth in the
Noon".
The entrepreneurial activity, which will be focused
on the construction and maintenance of industrial plants, will occupy
an area of about 150 thousand square meters in concession. The institution
port has specified that the planned investment is of
over 14 million euros, with an expected occupation, already
in the first start-up phase, at least 500 jobs. The AdSP has
Specified that the entrepreneurial initiative of Nuova ICOM has among the
the first interlocutors are the giant Saipem and provides, in the spaces
Behind the quays of the industrial port, the construction of a
Factory including ground areas for the processing of
industrial carpentry and, above all, the possibility of a
outlet to the sea that allows handling, through the routes
international, both of raw materials and finished products of
Exceptional size.
Highlighting that "the single authorization just issued
from our institution to Nuova ICOM Srl is the first case of
settlement in Special Economic Zone and Customs Free Zone
interclusa so far formalized, the president of the AdSP of the Sea of
Sardinia, Massimo Deiana, stressed that it is "a
Example of efficient administration, but also a synergy
virtuous among 26 different public entities involved in the
procedure, which, in record time, as required by the
SEZ legislation, has been able to give a concrete response to an initiative
entrepreneurial of high value and with economic potential and
unprecedented employment that, we are sure, will give
a propulsive boost also to the revival of traffic from the Port
Channel. An exceptional result - added Deiana - made
possible by the great work of the staff of the Authority of
Port system that has worked with dedication and professionalism,
but also of all those who have expressed opinions,
Authorisations and requirements for the improvement of the
Procedure with extremely fast times. This is the
demonstration that the administrative simplification envisaged by the
ZES system works and is effective, with everyone's peace of mind
colors that are questioning its validity with
adventurous reform proposals with uncertain outcomes."