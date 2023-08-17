In the period April-june the revenues of Eimskip are decreased of -26.0%

After the decline of -10.5% in the first trimester of this year
followed by nine consecutive quarterly periods of growth, in the
Second quarter of 2023 the decline in revenues of the Icelandic
Eimskip has become even more accentuated by having been
recorded a turnover of 209.5 million euros, with a
decrease of -26.0% on the period April-June last year,
of which 150,0 million (- 13.3%) generated by the maritime services of
line operated by the company and 59,5 million (-46.0%) by its
shipping and logistics activities. The reduction of
turnover was accompanied by a contraction in
operating costs amounted to € 175.2 million (-26.5%), of
of which 121.4 million (-11.5%) relating to scheduled services, realized
with a fleet of 16 ships, and 53,8 million (- 46.8%) to the activities
shipping and logistics.
EBITDA amounted to 34.3
million euros (-23.3%) and that of operating profit at 19.4
million (-34.9%). Eimskip closed the second quarter of
this year with a profit clearly of 17,0 million euros (- 31.8%), with
a contribution of 11,7 million (- 30.8%) from the liner maritime services and
of 5.3 million (-34.0%) from shipping activities and
logistics.
In the entire first half of 2023, revenues totalled
424,1 million euros, with a decrease of -18,9% on the first half
of last year. EBITDA and EBIT were equal
respectively to 66.2 million (-11.9%) and 35.2 million euros
(-21,6%). Net profit was EUR 29.5 million
(-16,7%).