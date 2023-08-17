In the second trimester the traffic of the container in the terminals of DP World has grown of +0.5%

In the second quarter of 2023 container traffic
enlivened by the port terminals of the DP World group in Dubai is
State pairs to 20,3 million teu, volume in slight increase of +0.5%
compared to that totaled in the same period last
year. Traffic in the
terminals in Asia and the Pacific that belong to the company, which in the
April-June period of this year have enlivened 9.9 million
TEU (+7.7%). On the other hand, cargo volumes are decreasing
containerized vehicles handled from terminals in Europe, Africa and the Middle
East that have turned out pairs to 7,7 million teu (- 6.3%),
included almost 3,6 million teu in the United Arab Emirates alone
(-0.1%), as well as those handled by terminals in the
Americas and in Australia attested to 2,8 million teu (- 3.1%).
In the first half of this year, total traffic was
State of 39,9 million teu, with a rise of +0.9% on the first
mid-2022. In the first six months of 2023 the group
Terminalista Middle East recorded revenues of 9.04 billion
of dollars (+13.9%), an operating profit of 1,62 billion (+21.7%) and
a profit clearly of 903,2 million dollars (+22.3%).