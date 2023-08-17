Hapag-Lloyd would be interested in acquiring South Korea's HMM

The German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd would be
interested in the acquisition of the South Korean HMM, an operation that
would enable the Hamburg-based company to considerably consolidate its
its position as the fifth largest global carrier in the
containerized sea transport by capacity of the
fleet, the consistency of which with the ships of Asian society
It would rise to about 2.7 million teu. According to rumors of the
in the banking sector, Hapag-Lloyd allegedly asked for a prospectus of
sale to Samsung Securities, which has been appointed advisor
for the sale of HMM shares held by Korea Development
Bank and Korea Ocean Business Corporation
(
of 21
July
2023), in order to assess its participation
the operation, in respect of which it would avail itself of advice
of Goldman Sachs.
Until now, control of the HMM seemed to remain in place.
national scope being South Korean the four companies - SM, LX,
Harim and Dongwon - who to date have expressed interest in
participation in the sales procedure, which will see the phase
preliminary conclusion next Monday. According to some
sources, it is not excluded that Hapag-Lloyd participates in the tender in
consortium with South Korean companies.
Hapag-Lloyd is HMM's partner in THE
Alliance, the shipowning consortium that also includes the Taiwanese
Yang Ming and the Singaporean Ocean Network Express (ONE) and to which the
South Korean company joined in 2019
(
of 1
July 2019).