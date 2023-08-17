For sale the entire fleet of reefer containers of the American Tiger Cool Express
These are more than 725 boxes of 53' produced by CIMC
Chicago
August 17, 2023
The US intermodal company Tiger Cool Express,
Founded in 2013 in the wake of the increase in transport of
perishable products, has closed its doors and its fleet of over
725 53' refrigerated containers were put up for sale by PPL
Group and Quest Leasing. These are containers produced by the
CIMC Chinese.
