Qatari QTerminals will acquire a majority stake in the Dutch Kramer Group

Qatar
August 18, 2023
The Qatari terminalista company QTerminals has signed
An agreement to acquire a majority stake in the Dutch
Kramer Group, a company of the Kramer family which is
specialized in container logistics in the port of Rotterdam
where it manages the Rotterdam Container Terminal in the port area
Maasvlakte. "Kramer Group - commented the administrator
delegate of QTerminals, Neville Bissett - represents an important
strategic step forward for QTerminals as we expand the
our presence in the largest European port.
The Kramer Group is home to a number of companies, all
engaged in container logistics serving the port
Dutch, including Delta Container Services (DCS), a joint venture
venture with the Europe Container Terminals (ECT) of the Hutchison Group
Ports which is active in the container transhipment segment
empty and full.
For QTerminals, a company 51% owned by Qatar
Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar) and 49% from Qatar
Navigation (Milaha), the operation represents the landing of the company
in the European port market, entry that the Qatari company
realizes after had recently announced the renunciation to bring
forward its intentions to take over the activity of
container handling at the Port Channel of Cagliari
(
of 4
November 2022).
