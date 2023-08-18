AD Ports will participate in the construction of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Kuryk, on the Caspian Sea

As part of Kazakhstan's objective of establishing a
corridor for the export of its agricultural products, in
particular of cereals, across the Caspian Sea and from here to the
Iranian ports from where they would be exported to world markets, the
Kazakh Semurg Invest, a project development company
national infrastructure, has signed an agreement with the group
UAE port Abu Dhabi Ports for the establishment of a joint
venture that will invest, build and then manage
and will develop a multipurpose terminal in the port of Kuryk,
port on the Caspian Sea that was built by Semurg
Invest.
The initiative is linked to that of Semurg Invest for
the construction of a terminal for the export of cereals in the
Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.