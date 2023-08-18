In the trimester April-june the revenues of Global Ports Holding are increased of +17%

In the second quarter of this year, the period corresponding to
first quarter of financial year 2024 and in which
Port terminals of the group have enlivened a traffic
crocieristico of 3,1 million passengers, with an increase of the
+76% compared to the corresponding period of 2022, the revenues of the
Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is the main operator
Independent worldwide cruise terminal, amounted to 53.4
million dollars, up +17% on the period April-June
of last year. Adjusted revenue, net of revenues
relating to construction activities related to services in
concession, they have been pairs to 43,3 million dollars (+60%), of
of which 6.3 million (+55%) generated by activities
terminals belonging to the group in the Central Mediterranean,
activities that are focused on the Italian ports of Cagliari,
Catania, Crotone, Taranto and Venice as well as on the Tunisian port
of La Goulette and on the Maltese one of Valletta.
In the second quarter of 2023 the group totaled a
Adjusted EBITDA of $28.6 million
(+86%), with a contribution of € 3.4 million (+49%) from activities
in the central Mediterranean.