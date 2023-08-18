testata inforMARE
Cerca
18 August 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
18:45 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
In the trimester April-june the revenues of Global Ports Holding are increased of +17%
The crocieristico traffic in the terminals of the group has been of 3,1 million passengers (+76%)
Londra
August 18, 2023
In the second quarter of this year, the period corresponding to first quarter of financial year 2024 and in which Port terminals of the group have enlivened a traffic crocieristico of 3,1 million passengers, with an increase of the +76% compared to the corresponding period of 2022, the revenues of the Global Ports Holding (GPH), which is the main operator Independent worldwide cruise terminal, amounted to 53.4 million dollars, up +17% on the period April-June of last year. Adjusted revenue, net of revenues relating to construction activities related to services in concession, they have been pairs to 43,3 million dollars (+60%), of of which 6.3 million (+55%) generated by activities terminals belonging to the group in the Central Mediterranean, activities that are focused on the Italian ports of Cagliari, Catania, Crotone, Taranto and Venice as well as on the Tunisian port of La Goulette and on the Maltese one of Valletta.

In the second quarter of 2023 the group totaled a Adjusted EBITDA of $28.6 million (+86%), with a contribution of € 3.4 million (+49%) from activities in the central Mediterranean.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
In the April-June quarter, Global Ports Holding's revenues increased by 17%
PORTS
In the April-June quarter, Global Ports Holding's revenues increased by 17%
London
The cruise traffic in the group's terminals was 3.1 million passengers (+ 76%)
Qatariana QTerminals will acquire a majority of Dutch Kramer Group
COMPANIES
Qatariana QTerminals will acquire a majority of Dutch Kramer Group
Qatar
The activities of the Kramer family are focused on container logistics in the port of Rotterdam
Hapag-Lloyd would be interested in the acquisition of South Korea's HMM
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd would be interested in the acquisition of South Korea's HMM
Seoul
The company in Hamburg cooperates with the Asian one under the framework of THE Alliance
PORTS
Ok at the New ICOM settlement in the spaces of ZES and the ZFD of the Cagliari Porto Canal
Cagliari
The employment of at least 500 people is expected in the first phase.
ZIM closed the second quarter with a net loss of -212.7 million
SHIPPING
ZIM closed the second quarter with a net loss of -212.7 million
Haifa
Revenue fell by -61.8% percent. Slight increase in containerized loads carried by fleet
In the second quarter, traffic in the port of Koper declined by -5.5% percent.
PORTS
In the second quarter, traffic in the port of Koper declined by -5.5% percent.
Koper
Growth of containers and rotables. Decline of other loads
Evergreen bought 20% of the container terminal Euromax Terminal Rotterdam
COMPANIES
Evergreen bought 20% of the container terminal Euromax Terminal Rotterdam
Taipei
Investment of 72.5 million euros
In the port of Spezia, it continues the sharp contraction of dry goods while growing those liquids
PORTS
In the port of Spezia, it continues the sharp contraction of dry goods while growing those liquids
The Spezia
In the first six months of 2023, traffic in the port of Marina di Carrara fell by -11.4% percent.
COMPANIES
Private equity firm Endless bought the ASCO logistics company
Leeds / Aberdeen
Headquartered in Aberdeen, it has more than 1,500 employees
PORTS
In July, traffic in the port of Singapore grew by 0.2% percent.
Singapore
In the first seven months of 2023, an increase of 0.7% percent was recorded
In the port of Kaohsiung, the seventh container terminal at the port of Kaohsiung was inaugurated.
PORTS
In the port of Kaohsiung, the seventh container terminal at the port of Kaohsiung was inaugurated.
Kaohsiung
Made by TIPC and Evergreen, I will be able to accommodate up to four container ships from 24,000 teu at the same time.
PORTS
Further attenuation of the growth of freight traffic in Russian ports
St. Petersburg
In July, there was a 2.1% percent increase curbed by a -1.0% percent decrease in exports.
Evergreen and Yang Ming also close the second quarter with a marked deterioration in financial performance.
SHIPPING
Evergreen and Yang Ming also close the second quarter with a marked deterioration in financial performance.
Taipei / Keelung
The second company closed the loss-making period after 11 quarters of earnings.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Free via the Ministry of Economy and Finance to the final text on the Ferrobonus
Rome
Rixi : It allows to speed up the unlocking of resources for the period 2023-2026
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the ports of Croatia decreased by -13.4%
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the ports of Croatia decreased by -13.4%
Zagreb
-18.4% drop in landings ; 5.4% increase in cargo at boarding
Wan hai Hai Lines of the second quarter decreased by -67.4%
SHIPPING
Wan hai Hai Lines of the second quarter decreased by -67.4%
Taipei
Recorded a net loss of -2.34 billion Taiwanese dollars
CRUISES
Global Ports Holding will manage the traffic of cruises in the Caribbean Santa Lucia
Saint Lucia
Signed a concession contract lasting 30 years
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Di Caterina (ALIS) : well the MIT-MEF decree on the new Marebonus regulation
Rome
We are confident that the government will find the solution for the resources that are still not disbursed for 2022
HMM ended second quarter with revenue in decline of -57.7%
SHIPPING
HMM ended second quarter with revenue in decline of -57.7%
Seoul
Containerized loads carried by the fleet have increased by 7%
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the Montenegrin ports fell by -27.9% percent.
Podgorica
In the first half of 2023, the decline was -21.6% percent.
In the April-June period, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell by -50.9% percent.
SHIPPING
In the April-June period, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell by -50.9% percent.
Hamburg
Net profit in decline of -77.6%. Containerized loads carried by the fleet have dropped by -2.0%
PORTS
The second quarter is very bad for trafficked goods handled by the ports of Genoa and Savona-I'm going to
Genoa
Without taking into account the 2020 figure marked by the effects of the pandemic, it has to be traced back to 2013 to find a volume of lower loads spent in the port airport of the capital.
The Port of Livorno loses a fish that the spice of the Spezia is convinced has taken the bait of its own
PORTS
The Port of Livorno loses a fish that the spice of the Spezia is convinced has taken the bait of its own
Livorno / La Spezia
The labronic climber underlines that its potential remains intact despite the renunciation of MSC, a cucumber of armor that in Liguria are convinced that it has finally pulled out of shore.
NEWS
Fire near the Russian port of Novorossiysk
Fire near the Russian port of Novorossiysk
Novorossiysk
The flames in a container depot in Ruscon, which has inaugurated a terminal in Orlivka in recent days.
PORTS
AD Ports will participate in the realization of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Kuryk, on the Caspian Sea
Abu Dhabi
NEWS
Anti-drug operation in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
Seized about 150 kilos of purebred cocaine
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The entire fleet of reefer containers in the American Tiger Cool Express
Chicago
It is more than 725 box from 53 ' products from the CIMC
COMPANIES
In the second quarter, container traffic in DP World's terminals grew by 0.5% percent
Dubai
Revenues in the first half of 2023 were up 0.9% percent.
SHIPPING
In the April-June period, Eimskip's revenues fell by -26.0%
Reykjavik
Sensitive reduction also of operating costs
PORTS
In the April-June period, the traffic of HHLA-handled containers fell by -10.3%
Hamburg
In the first half of 2023, the decline was -14.6% percent.
SHIPPING
Wallenius Wilhelmsen has ordered four car carriers from 9,350 ceu
Lysaker
The salesperson in Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) includes options for an additional eight units
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
COMPANIES
Downturn in the quarterly financial performance of DFDS
Copenhagen
In the April-June period, revenues fell by -3.2%
PORTS
Last month container traffic in the port of Long Beach decreased by -26.4%
Long Beach
An improvement in the short term is not expected
PORTS
In July container traffic in the port of Hong Kong decreased by -17.9%
Hong Kong
In the first seven months of this year, the decline was -15.8% percent.
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
IUMI, maritime transport of electric vehicles no longer poses risks that embark on means with combustion engine
Hamburg
The association highlighted that the installation of fixed fire facilities constitutes the most effective measure against flames
PORTS
ICTSI finalist group records record quarterly revenue
Manila
In the second quarter of 2023, port terminals handled 3.2 million teu (+ 8.7%)
PORTS
Last month, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by 12.4% percent.
Taranto
In the first seven months of 2023, a decline of -5.5%
PORTS
The service conference for the new cruise terminal at the port of Reggio Calabria is short.
Messina
Cost of opera about 5.5 million euros
NEWS
A load of 50 kilos of cocaine in the port of Livorno
Livorno
It would have frucked organised crime of more than 35 million euros.
NEWS
Collision between the ferry Sherden of Tirrenia and a fishing vessel
Olbia
Missing a sailor of the fishing boat
PORTS
In the April-June quarter traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -3.6%
Ravenna
According to preliminary data, in July 2023 the decline was more than -12%
SHIPPING
Rasmussen (Bimco) : The world fleet of container ships goes towards oversupply
Copenhagen
This at a time when the growth of economies in many key regions is declining
PORTS
In the second quarter the traffic in goods in the port of Venice decreased by -3.5%
Venice
In the first six months of 2023, the decline was -4.7% percent.
INDUSTRY
Agreement between Axpo and Gas and Heat and San Giorgio del Porto for a LNG bettolina
Baden
The ship will be employed in Naples in ship-to-ship and ship-to-truck supplies.
TRUCKING
Self-transport applauds the waiver from payment of contribution to ART
Rome
Morelli (ANITA) : The Authority has never exercised any kind of regulation of the sector
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
MEETINGS
Nautical shipbuilding at the center of a debate organized by Assagents
Genoa
It will be held today afternoon at the Genoa Chamber of Commerce
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Grenzüberschreitende Abfallverbringung: Die italienische Strecke
(EU-Recycling)
El Ejecutivo aprobó decreto de desmonopolización de venta de combustibles en puertos
(ámbito.com)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
RIVER TRANSPORT
In the first six months of this year, traffic in Swiss ports on the Rhine grew by 19.1% percent.
The increase is addebatable entirely to the increase in imports of mineral oils
ASSOCIATIONS
The association of Panamanian shipowners has joined the ICS
London
The Central American organization was founded in 2020
PORTS
The first 24,000-teu container port to arrive in Genoa is expected to be approved in the airport in the capital.
Genoa
It will be between Friday and Saturday next to the PSA Genova Pra terminal.
Mitsui & Co. gives up the Mitsui Rail Capital Europe to Beacon Rail
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mitsui & Co. gives up the Mitsui Rail Capital Europe to Beacon Rail
Tokyo / London
The Dutch company has a fleet of 222 electric locomotives
Explosion in the granular silos of the Turkish port of Derince
ACCIDENTS
Explosion in the granular silos of the Turkish port of Derince
Ankara
The incident left 12 people injured.
COMPANIES
Carbox (Tarros group) opens a venue in Egypt
The Spezia
It is based in Alexandria
YACHTING
Funding to Persea to build a nautical yard in the Navicelli Channel
We will heal
It was disbursed by UniCredit with the assistance of SACE's SupportItaly Warranty
COMPANIES
Semester turnover in growth of 14% per Bureau Veritas Italia
Milan
New hires equal to more than 10% of organic
COMPANIES
Integration of the activities of ADVANT Nctm and Studio Legale Berlingieri in the field of maritime law
Integration of the activities of ADVANT Nctm and Studio Legale Berlingieri in the field of maritime law
Genoa / Milan
Strengthening the mutual skills in this area
COMPANIES
Italian Capital Fund will acquire up to 33% percent of RINA's capital
Genoa / Milan
Prelife an injection of capital up to 180 million euros in the form of equity
PORTS
Assiterminal presents to the TAR its own reasons against the increase in the concessional canons
Genoa
Ferrari : MPs clash with the times, the context and the needs of terminalist companies.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Norwegian Viva to Norwegian Cruise Line
Trieste
Agreement between the navalmechanical group and C.A.B.I. Cattaneo
SHIPPING
In the second quarter Global Ship Lease Revenue increased by 4.9%
London
The company is the owner of a fleet of 68 container carriers
LEGISLATION
Filt Cgil manifests concern about the contents of the National Sea Plan
Rome
"There is a lack of action to improve the quality of maritime and port work, which is worrying the adjustment of the legal nature of the AdSP," the union said.
LOGISTICS
Sanilog presents a multilingual video to the discovery of the integrative health fund
Rome
Lazzeri : About a third of our members were born outside Italy.
AVIATION
MSC acquires a majority stake in AlisCargo Airlines
Geneva / Milan
The goal is to obtain its entire social capital at the beginning of 2024
PORTS
Adopted the Port Regulator Plan of the Carrara Navy Port
The Spezia
Abstracts : The current port is no longer adequate to the new needs of the territory
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile