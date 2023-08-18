Fire near the Russian port of Novorossiysk

The flames in a container depot of Ruscon, which in recent days has inaugurated a terminal in Orlivka
Novorossiysk
August 18, 2023
In Ruscon's container depot near the port
Russian Novorossiysk a fire broke out today that
involved an area of 1,300 square meters and which was
Switched off thanks to the intervention of 16 firefighting vehicles of the Fire Brigade
fire and port authority of the port. It's not
Still known the cause that caused the flames to flare up, which seems to be
originate from wooden pallets.
Meanwhile, in recent days Ruscon, which is part of the group
Russian Delo, has inaugurated its own container terminal in
near Orlivka railway station, in the region of
Volgograd, which has a capacity of 30 thousand teu per year.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher