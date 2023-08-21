In the first six months of the 2023 revenues of the OOIL are diminished of the -58,9%

In the first half of 2023, a period in which the volumes of
Containerized cargoes transported by the company's fleet
wholly owned subsidiary OOCL decreased by -1.0%
(
of 5
July
2023), revenues from Orient Overseas
(International) Ltd. of Hong Kong, a group company
Chinese shipowner COSCO Shipping, are piled to 4,54 billion
dollars, with a decrease of -58.9% on the first half of 2022, of
of which 3.07 billion generated by revenues from services
seafarers departing from Asia (-66.3%), 888.3 million from services
scheduled from Europe (-32.5%), 400.7 million from services
seafarers departing from North America (-13.3%) and 177.8 million
dollars from maritime services from Australia (+3.5%). Costs
operating of OOIL have marked a bending of the -26,4% going down to
3.64 billion. Operating profit and net profit amounted to
to 1.13 billion and 1.13 billion respectively, with reductions of
-80.3% and -80.1% on the first six months of last year.
Commenting on the evolution of activities and results
financial achievements of the company in the first half
This year's OIL noted that, 'as was to be expected, the
extraordinary market conditions of the last two or three years
are finished. The prolonged and steady decline in freight values,
Started around the middle of last year, it is
continued during the first half of 2023. The decline from
very high levels of 2020-2022 was certainly
spectacular both in terms of absolute dollar value and in
percentage terms, but this is simply a
relapse compared to how much the transport market had grown
of goods. At the time of writing - specified OOIL - the
Transport tariffs are, in principle, around, and in some
cases higher, at pre-Covid-19 levels, before reactions
global to the pandemic create the exceptional conditions of the
container maritime transport market in recent years. Such
market conditions - explained the Hong Kong company
- were a combination of a better than expected demand and a
severe congestion around the network that exerted a strong
downward pressure compared to the actual capacity level
available to sea freight customers, despite
the use of additional capacity by
navigation. Surprisingly resilient demand, combined with
Reduced actual supply levels, increased fares
transport'. OOIL has specified that this scenario is
started to change in the middle of last year in the first place to
follow-up to congestion reduction at key
bottleneck of the maritime logistics chain.