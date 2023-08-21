NYK acquires 25% of the PICT car terminal at the Indonesian port of Patimban
It has an annual capacity of 220,000 vehicles, which will rise to 600,000 in 2025
Tokyo
August 21, 2023
The Japanese shipowning group Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has
completed the acquisition of 25% of the capital of PT.
Patimban International Car Terminal (PICT), operating company
a car terminal in the Indonesian port of Patimban whose
construction, which includes the construction of a container terminal,
It started in 2018 and is still ongoing. The fee is
was sold by the Japanese Toyota Tsusho Corporation which to
November 2021 established a PICT and inaugurated its new
port terminal the following 17 December.
The PICT terminal has an annual capacity of 220 thousand
vehicles and work is underway to increase it to 600 thousand vehicles
upon completion of the second phase of the construction project of the
port that will start next year and end in the
2025.
With the entry into the capital of NYK, the remaining 75% of the
PICT is split between Toyota Tsusho Corporation (34%),
Toyofuji Shipping Co. of the Toyota Group (26%) and the
Japanese Kamigumi Co., Ltd. (15%).
