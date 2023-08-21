Hapag-Lloyd made a bid to acquire HMM

The German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd
participated in the tender for the acquisition of control of
South Korean competitor HMM by submitting a preliminary bid within
the deadline set for today at 17.00 Seoul time. According to the
First rumors, after requesting a sales prospectus
to the advisor Samsung Securities
(
of 17
August
2023), the Hamburg company, which is the
Fifth company in the world maritime transport market
containerized by fleet capacity, would therefore have
formalized its interest in the South Korean carrier, which is
the eighth largest player in the same market.
They also sent a preliminary offer, such as
long overlooked, South Korean Dongwon Industries, LX
International and Harim, the latter in consortium with the company
of management of private equity funds JKL Partners, while not
The shipping company would have submitted a proposal
South Korean SM Line despite recent declarations of interest
expressed by the chairman of the parent company SM
(
of 20
July 2023).
It is expected that the tender for the sale of HMM's shares
equal to approximately 20% and 19% respectively of the capital held
Korea Development Bank and
State Financial Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC) will come
completed with the sale of shares by the end of
this year.