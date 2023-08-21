The bulk Pyxis Ocean begins navigation after the installation of two large sails

The bulk carrier Pyxis Ocean
, owned by the
Japanese Mitsubishi Corporation and rented by the US
Cargill, resumed navigation after that, in a shipyard
Chinese of the COSCO group, on the bulk carrier were installed
two WindWings sails designed by the British BAR Technologies and the
whose construction on an industrial basis takes place with the collaboration
of the Norwegian Yara Marine Technologies. These are wing sails
up to 37.5 meters high and it is expected that their use will be able to
generate an average saving of up to 30% of the fuel burned
from the ship, or about 1.5 million tons of fuel on a
average route travelled by the Pyxis Ocean
, equal to about one
cut $800 per ton compared to oil use
heavy fuel.