To July the traffic of the goods in the ports of Algeciras and Barcelona has recorded decreases of -0,8% and -15,1%

If last month the traffic of goods in the port of Algeciras
decreased slightly by -0.8% compared to July 2022,
in the other main Spanish port of Barcelona the trend of
decrease in volumes of loads handled continued more
accentuated with a decrease that was -15.1%.
In July 2023 the Algeciras airport has treated a total of
8.73 million tonnes of goods compared to 8.80 million tonnes in the
same month as last year. The only containerized goods are
amounted to 4,85 million tons (0%) and were realized
with a handling of containers pairs to 406 thousand teu (- 2.3%). The
other goods several have totaled 951 thousand tons (+8.9%). In the
Bulk sector were enlivened 2,21 million
tons of liquid cargos (- 2.6%) and 10 thousand tons of cargos
solids (-95.0%).
Last month the port of Barcelona has enlivened 5.29
million tonnes of goods compared to 6.23 million in July
2022. In the segment of miscellaneous goods, 2.94 million
tons of cargo in container (- 14.9%) with a handling
of containers pairs to 285 thousand teu (- 8.7%) and 1,07 million
tons of other goods (+4.5%). Liquid bulk has
attested to 992 thousand tons (- 33.8%) and those solid to 289 thousand
tons (+15.8%).
In the first seven months of 2023 the port of call of the Bay of
Algeciras handled a total of 61.18 million tons of
goods, with a decrease of -3,4% on the correspondent period
last year, and with only one containerized trade that is
Result pairs to 2,74 million teu (- 0.8%). In Barcelona on
Total traffic was 37.01 million tons
(- 11.1%) and the single traffic of the containers of 1,89 million teu
(-10,6%). In the Catalan port of call passenger traffic is
State of 917 thousand people (+15.2%) and that of crocieristi of 1.83
million people (+79.8%).