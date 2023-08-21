CEVA Logistics acquires Indian logistics group Stellar Value Chain Solutions

CEVA Logistics, the group's logistics company
shipowner French CMA CGM, has signed an agreement to acquire from
an affiliate of the private equity firm Warburg Pincus
and other shareholders 96% of the capital of the Indian Stellar Value
Chain Solutions. The latter, which has almost 8 thousand employees,
has about 715 thousand square meters of logistics space in about 70
facilities located in 21 Indian cities. CEVA is currently
present in India in 75 locations in 35 cities where
It has about 250 thousand square meters of logistics areas.