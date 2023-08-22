The very negative trend of traffic in the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven continued in the second quarter
Handled 14.5 million tons of cargo. To go back to a lower volume you have to go back to 2005
Brema
August 22, 2023
With the decrease -13,5% recorded last June, the port of
Bremen/Bremerhaven closed the second quarter of 2023 with a
bending of the -7,6% of the traffic of the goods that is piled
to 14.55 million tonnes compared to 15.74 million in the same
last year's period. The decrease, although marked, could
seem not overly accentuated when compared to that
recorded in the period April-June of this year by some others
European and world ports most directly affected by
effects on economies determined before the COVID-19 pandemic
and then by the war between Russia and Ukraine.
At first glance it might seem so even for the airport
German port sector, given that the volume of traffic handled in the
second trimester of 2023 is lower than -18.1% compared to
the one totaled in the same period of 2021 when it was felt
still the impact of the global health crisis and is also
-7.5% lower than in the second quarter of 2020 when
The effects of the health emergency were at their peak. However
the 14.55 million tons handled in the period April-June
of this year are lower by -21.2% also compared to 18.46
million tons handled in the second quarter of 2019
when the health crisis was still to come and
Even more distant was the war that began on February 24, 2022
with the invasion of Ukrainian territory by the troops of
Fly. But the crisis of the German port is much more
prolonged in time so that it is necessary to go back to before the crisis
world financial of 2008-2009, and to be precise at the now
remote second quarter of 2005, to find a volume of
traffic, then 13.89 million tons, lower than that
of the period April-June 2023.
The very long phase of crisis that the port of
Bremen/Bremerhaven is mainly attributable to the long-lasting
negative trend in the volumes of miscellaneous goods, and in particular in
Containerized cargoes that constitute the core business of the
German airport. In the second quarter of this year the total of
miscellaneous goods was 12.16 million tons, with a
decrease of -8.9% on the same period of 2022, with decreases
-19.6% and -11.9% respectively over the corresponding periods
of 2021 and 2020 when the effects of the health crisis were
more intense and with a decrease of -23.3% on the second
2019 pre-pandemic year quarter. Loads only
containerized have stood at 10,39 million tons
(-8.7%, -18.6%, -17.7% and -23.6% respectively) and were
made with a container handling of 1,005,546
TEU (-9.4%, -19.8%, -11.5% and -19.2%). In the goods sector
conventional traffic was 1.76 million
tons (-10.3%, -25.0%, +51.0% and -21.0%), of which 858 thousand
tons of rolling stock (-6.9%, -9.1%, +53.2% and -25.5%), 468 thousand
tons of steel products (+3.5%, -14.4%, +108.0% and
-35.6%), 109 thousand tons of forest products (-46.8%, -50.7%,
-6.0% and -23.8%) and 330 thousand tons of other goods (- 15.2%, - 48.5%,
+15.4% and +54.9%).
In the field of new factory cars, the German port has
enlivened 381 thousand, with decreases of -5.8% and -20.3% on the second
quarters of 2022 and 2021, an increase of +58.8% on the second
quarter of 2020 and a decrease of -30.75 on the period April-June
of 2019.
Solid bulk traffic in the second quarter of 2023
was a total of 1.91 million tons
(-5.9%, -18.5%, +41.2% and -6.6%), including 1,04 million tons
of minerals (-2.2%, -7.9%, +50.7% and -19.1%), 187 thousand tons of
cereals and food products (+5.6%, +12.0%, +37.5% and +39.6%),
6 thousand tons of coal and coke (-94.3%, -98.0%, -81.3% and -95.4%)
and 1,16 million tons of other dry bulk (+10.2%,
+11.1%, +23,160.0% and +8.7%). On the other hand, liquid bulk is growing
that have totaled 479 thousand tons (+31.2%, +62.9%, -17.8% and
-15,4%).
The overall reduction of -7.6% of traffic enlivened in the
second quarter of this year compared to the same period of
2022 was mainly generated by the contraction of the
-11.0% of loads at embarkation which were equal to 6.96
million tons, but also from the reduction of -4,2% of those
on landing stood at 7.59 million tons.
In the entire first semester of 2023 the German harbour port of call has
handled 28.14 million tons of goods, with a decrease of the
-15.4% on the first half of last year, of which 14.49
million tons of cargos at disembarkation (- 14.7%) and 13.65
million tons at boarding (- 16.2%).
