MPC Container Ships performs well despite the deterioration of the container market

The Norwegian MPC Container Ships, which owns
a fleet of 65 container ships chartered to different
The world's leading shipping companies, has filed the
second quarter of this year with revenues of 194.4 million
dollars, with an increase of +28.1% on the same period of 2022.
EBITDA amounted to € 142.7 million
(+27.7%), operating profit at 103.7 million (+11.6%) and net profit
to 101,5 million dollars (+12.6%).
"Our performance continues to be positive despite the
progressive deterioration of the container market - commented
the CEO of the Norwegian company, Constantin
Baack - proves the robustness of our order book,
the success of the rental business and good performance
operational realized. It also highlights the effectiveness of our
continuous and prudent capital placement strategy".
In the first six months of 2023, revenues amounted to 374.5
million dollars, up +27.15 on the first half
of last year. EBITDA and EBIT were respectively
284,1 million (+13.9%) and 225,5 million dollars (+6.3%). The profit
net was 221.1 million (+6.9%).