A collision between two ships stopped maritime traffic in the Suez Canal for a few hours

In the early hours of this morning in the Suez Canal the product
tanker Burri
collided the ship for liquefied natural gas
BW Lesmes
after the latter due to a fault was not
managed to continue crossing the canal. The accident,
minor, caused the temporary interruption of the
Maritime traffic in the Egyptian waterway that has resumed
after a few hours of stoppage thanks to the intervention of tugs of the
Suez Canal Authority. The latter has announced that the first
inspections of the two ships have established that they have not occurred
significant damage and that no
pollution.
The LNG ship BW Lesmes, of 115 thousand tons of tonnage
gross, it is 295 meters long and 46 meters wide, while the Burri,
Of 65 thousand GRT, it is 250 meters long and 44 meters wide.