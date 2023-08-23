Also in the port of Hamburg the trend of decrease in freight traffic continues

We must not go back to the remote 2005, as in the case of the port of
Bremen/Bremerhaven
(
of 22
August
2023), to trace a traffic volume of less than
the one enlivened in the second quarter of 2023. However, also
for the other main German port, Hamburg, the trend of
decreasing the volume of loads has been underway for many now
years and continued also in the period April-June of
this year when, with about 30.1 million tons, it is
was recorded a decrease of -2% regarding over 30,6 million
tons handled in the same quarter of 2022.
Moreover, if the figure for the second quarter of 2023 is
-4% lower than in the corresponding period of 2021 when
The airport was affected by the effects on the economy and mobility
of the global Covid-19 pandemic and is +3% higher
compared to the second quarter of 2020 when the impact of the crisis
health was much more accentuated, but it turns out
lower than that enlivened in the second quarters of a long
series of previous years so that to find a volume of traffic
lower we have to go back to 2010 when on the docks of Hamburg
28.6 million tons were handled.
This prolonged negative trend affected all flows
of the main product categories dealt with by the Hanseatic port of call
with some exceptions for some types of bulk. In
particular, the only segment of containers, which totals the two
thirds of total traffic, archived the second quarter
of this year with 20.1 million tons, with a decrease
of -5% on the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of -6% on the second
trimester of 2021, an increment of +2% on the second trimester of the
2020 and a reduction of -17% on the second trimester of the year
pre-pandemic of 2019. In terms of twenty-foot containers, the
traffic in the second quarter of 2023 amounted to 1.9 million
of teu (-12%, -10%, -1% and -20%). Almost the same
the evolution of the flow of other miscellaneous goods which have
totaled about 300 thousand tons (respectively -25%, -12%,
+15% and -17%).
In the liquid bulk segment, 2.7
million tonnes, a volume that represents a marked growth
of +24% on the second trimester of 2022 and decreases of -9%, -9% and -15%
on the same periods as the previous three years. The number of
dry bulk which, with 7.0 million tonnes, recorded
increases of +3%, +7% and +13% on the second quarters of 2022, 2021 and
2020 and a decrease of -3% on the second quarter of 2019.
Taking into account the entire first half of 2023,
To find a lower volume of traffic you have to go back to the
Far back in 2009. In the first six months of this year, in fact, they were
58.2 million tons of goods handled, with decreases
-5.8%, -8.4%, -4.9% and -16.4% respectively on the first semesters
of 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019.