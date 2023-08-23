Dachser acquires the majority of Fercam's logistics and distribution activities
The joint venture Dachser & FERCAM Italia Srl has been established, with 80% and 20% owned respectively
Kempten/Bolzano
August 23, 2023
The South Tyrolean Fercam will transfer its divisions
Distribution and Logistics to the new joint venture Dachser &
FERCAM Italia Srl which will be 8% owned by the German
Dachser and 20% from the Bolzano-based company. The agreement between the two
Company expects that the transfer of the two divisions, which
employ about 920 people in 43 locations in Italy and in 2022
have generated a turnover of about 400 million euros,
by the end of the year.
From the beginning of 2024, the joint venture will operate as
independent company and will report directly to
Alexander Tonn, Operations Manager Road Logistics at Dachser,
while the operational activities of national groupage and
international as well as logistics in Italy will continue to
be guided by the director of Fercam, Gianfranco Brillante, and the
his team.
With the acquisition of the shares of both divisions, Dachser
is committed to continuing to invest sustainably
on Italian sites. Until now, the German company had no locations
own in Italy in the European Logistics Business Line, while
in the Food Logistics Business Line, which deals with transport and
storage of chilled and non-refrigerated foodstuffs
refrigerated, the Kempten-based company is present in
Italy since 2017 with three offices and about 270 employees.
In total, Dachser employs around 32,850 people at 379 locations in
all over the world.
Fercam Transport (national and international road transport
and rail), Fercam Air & Ocean and Fercam Special Services
(art and exhibition logistics, home delivery,
Relocation and removals as well as archive and management services
documental) as well as all foreign companies of the group
South Tyrol will remain the exclusive property of Fercam Spa and
will not be transferred to the joint venture. Fercam has specified that
For these sectors, it provides in its strategic plans a massive
acceleration of growth and internationalization, including
overseas.
"Dachser - explained the president of Fercam, Thomas
Baumgartner, justifying the decision to establish the joint venture -
is a family business like ours, in strong
expansion, with similar objectives and short decision-making routes that in the
Our twenty-year partnership has been an excellent partner and
reliable for all our European distribution. Respect
At the beginning of our cooperation in 2003, however, the
Market conditions have changed considerably with an ever-increasing
greater concentration on a few European and global operators; it is
a bit like what happened in Italy in the past for the
regional operators who have gradually been replaced by
companies operating throughout the national territory. For this reason
We have decided to set up this joint venture exclusively for
Distribution and logistics coming to a win-win situation
for all parties involved'.
"Dachser and Fercam, both family businesses
- commented Bernhard Simon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of
Dachser - have in common a management approach oriented and
based on common values, able to guarantee sustainability
and the future of our companies also for generations to come.
That is why we want to establish cooperation.
even closer through the establishment of a joint
venture in Italy, based on a proven twenty-year
collaboration'.
Recalling previous acquisitions of Graveleau in France
occurred in 1999 and Azkar in Spain in 2013, the administrator
Dachser delegate, Burkhard Eling, pointed out that
the acquisition of a majority of the logistics activities and
Fercam's distribution is the third major acquisition of
Dachser for the expansion of its network in Europe: "
This - he specified - the last piece to complete our
logistic-distribution network in the main European markets
continental. "Our goal remains to grow
in an organic and sustainable way. In addition, this year we have
strengthened our presence in important markets, such as
Benelux, Australia, Japan and now Italy through
targeted acquisitions'.
