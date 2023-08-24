To July the traffic of the container in the port of Los Angeles has accused a remarkable decrease of the -26.8%

According to the Port Authority of Los Angeles the drastic
decrease of the -26,8% of the traffic of the container enlivened last
month from the Californian airport is a consequence of the slowdown
of global trade due to retailers and manufacturers
who still have substantial inventories. The Director
Port of Los Angels operative, Gene Seroka, who previously
had projected a recovery in volumes in the second half
of 2023, specified that "American consumers
continue to spend and, probably, this year they will find more
discounted items in the fall fashion collection and for
end-of-year Christmas holidays'. He did not clarify whether
these items will be those already in stock or
those that the US port authorities hope that in the
Next weeks will be imported through the docks of the
their ports.
What is certain is that if in Los Angeles it was
Expected a weakening of activity in July, the
decrease recorded last month, when they were enlivened
684 thousand container teu compared to 935 thousand in July 2022, is
was probably more pronounced than expected.
If it is true that in July 2022 the record of
traffic for this month of the year, equally true is that the
volume handled in July 2023 is lower than those
totaled in the months of July of the years from 2010 to 2022. In addition
if the data of July 2023 is higher than the 576 thousand teu
Eventful in July 2009 when the
However, the effects of the financial crisis on economies
lower even than the volumes of traffic handled in the distant months
of July 2008, 2007 and 2006.
Last month the only growing voice was
that of the full containers at boarding that, with 110 thousand teu, have
showed an increase of +6.2% on July 2022. In decline, however,
both the container full to the disembarkation with 364 thousand teu (- 25.0%) both the
empty container with 210 thousand teu (- 39.5%):
In the first seven months of 2023 the Californian port of call has
enlivened altogether 4,82 million teu, with a decrease of the
-24.1% on the corresponding period last year, of which 2.49
millions of teu full on landing (- 22.9%), 692 thousand teu full
boarding (-5.3%) and 1.64 million empty teu (-31.4%).