Tajani proposes to privatize ports? He must have sunstroke

Replying to some statements of the vice president of the
Council of Ministers and coordinator of Forza Italia, Antonio
Tajani, who yesterday, on the sidelines of the meeting of Communion and Liberation in
Rimini, has envisaged among other things the possible privatization
of municipal companies and ports, the Filt Cgil has
denounced that "selling off the ports to make cash is
puzzling." The trade union organization pointed out that the
ports "are a strategic asset for our country under
so many points of view and that is why they must remain in
public hand'.
"The very idea of wanting to privatize the ports - has
underlined the CGIL Transport Federation - is of
for itself very serious and we want to hope that the Deputy Prime Minister
Tajani has taken a stroke of the sun and that is denied by the others
majority political forces. Otherwise this government will find
a harsh and firm response from the workers
workers of the entire port cluster".