G20, cyclical decline in the value of trade in goods in the second quarter
Trade in services also slowed down sharply
Parigi
August 24, 2023
In the second quarter of this year, trade between
G20 nations have declined in value. He made it known
the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD),
Specifying that exports and imports, resulting in
Value equal to 4,542.5 billion and 4,640.1 billion respectively
dollars, decreased by -3.1% and -2.0% compared to the values of the
previous quarter. Trend variations compared to the second
quarter of 2022 are always negative is equal to
to -5.7% and -6.9%.
The OECD explained that the cyclical declines reflect
the weakness of global demand and the fall in the prices of
raw materials, especially energy. In particular - has
Clarified the organization of economic studies - the fall in prices
of energy contributed to the reduction in the value of trade
in North America: exports and imports in the United States
contracted by -5.7% and -2.0% respectively compared to
first quarter of 2023, while Canadian exports are
decreased by -3.7% and imports remained stable. In
European Union exports of goods have decreased to Germany and
Italy, but have grown at a rapid pace, although in
slowdown, in France, driven by means of transport, in
particular from aeronautics. EU imports have
contracted by -1.2%, again mainly due to the
drop in energy prices. In the United Kingdom, exports are
increased by +2.1% reflecting the significant sales of machinery and
means of transport. In addition, trade in goods has been affected by a
sharp contraction in East Asia: exports in China are
decreased by -5.7%, partly due to the decline in sales of
consumer electronics; Imports fell significantly
in Japan (-8.1%) and Korea (-7.9%) due to the reduction in
expenditure on the import of energy. The fall in the prices of
raw materials pushed down exports to Australia and
Indonesia.
As for Italy alone, in the second quarter of this year the
Value of exports of goods, amounting to 171.2 billion
dollars, recorded a cyclical variation of -0.7% and a
trend change of +3.7%, while the value of
imports marked a cyclical variation of -1.7% and
trend of -9.2%.
In addition, preliminary OECD estimates indicate a clear
slowdown in trade in services by G20 nations in the
second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023.
Measured in U.S. dollars, it is estimated that exports and
imports, amounting to 1,472.7 billion and 1,347.5 billion respectively
billions of dollars, have recorded percentage changes in
+0.2% and -0.6% after strong growth of +4.5% and +8.8%
recorded in the first quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of
This year the trend changes in the value of the trade of
services were +4.9% and +6.8% respectively.
With regard to cyclical changes, the OECD noted
whereas in the second quarter of 2023 exports of services are
increased by +1.0% in the USA, while imports are decreased
of -1.3% mainly due to lower costs for transport and
Travel. In Canada, travel and business services have provided
Export boost. In Germany, travel services and
enterprises have caused a decrease of -1,7% of exports while
pushed imports which marked an increase in
+1,0%. French imports fell sharply
(-7.2%) due to lower transport and travel costs. In the Kingdom
United Kingdom, exports of services decreased by -1.0%, while
the imports are increased of +2.9% due to the greater
purchases of financial services, intellectual property and
to businesses. By contrast, trade in services has grown
notably in Australia and Korea. In Australia, the main engines
of export growth were travel and transport
passengers, while travel, finance and ICT have pushed the
exports to Korea. Imports of services into Japan are
decreased by 4.2%, reflecting lower spending on services to
companies, while exports increased slightly. The decline
of transport revenue had a negative impact
on exports of services to China (-4.4%), while
imports are decreased of -1,4%.
