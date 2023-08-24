Tarlazzi (Uilt): no to the privatization of ports, on which we are ready to fight

Even Uiltrasporti rejects the hypothesis ventilated by the deputy premier
Antonio Tajani to proceed with a privatization of ports, step
which presumably would mean making docks owned
private as has happened only in Europe.
United Kingdom. "It is very worrying - said the
Secretary General of Uiltrasporti, Claudio Tarlazzi,
Referring to yesterday's statements by the representative of the Government -
that a government party like Forza Italia puts at the center of the
its own political initiative the privatization of ports that goes to
affect such a delicate and important interest for the
Country, creating conditions for their sale. A setting
with which we can never agree and on which we will give
battle'.
"60% of our country's 600 billion exports
- Tarlazzi has emphasized - passes through the ports, privatize them then
it would mean putting private interests before those of the country. Already
in '94 Italy was a forerunner in Europe as far as
concerns the privatization of port operations, but the scope of
state-owned and the regulation system must maintain
a publicistic approach and those who want the opposite will find
always our firm opposition."