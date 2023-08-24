To July the traffic of the goods in the port of Genoa is dropped of -1.3% while to Savona-Vado it has grown of +3.7%

Last month the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
Handled a total of 5.77 million tons, with a
slight decrease of -0.2% on July 2022. The reduction is
was generated by the decrease of -1,3% of the loads enlivened by the
port of call of the Ligurian capital which amounted to 4.46
million tons. Decline that in Genoa was
produced mainly by the decrease of the -7,2% of the goods various
amounted to 2.86 million tonnes, of which 1.91 million tonnes
tons of containerized goods (- 9.7%) realized with a
handling of container pairs to 210 thousand teu (- 7.6%) and 951 thousand
tons of conventional goods (- 1.7%). In the bulk sector
solid, commercial traffic in the Genoa airport is
Grown of +28.5% to 69 thousand tons and the industrial one of the
+65.5% to 144 thousand tons. Mineral oils are also on the rise with
1,24 million tons (+10.0%), while the other liquid bulk
They have totaled 71 thousand tons (- 24.2%), including 40 thousand
tons of chemicals (- 23.3%) and 30 thousand tons of oils
vegetables and wine (-25.3%).
Last month, however, the traffic of goods in the port of
Savona-Vado has risen of +3.7% to 1,30 million tons,
of which 268 thousand tons of cargos in container (+14.4%)
made with a handling of containers pairs to 29 thousand teu
(+37.5%), 386 thousand tons of goods conventional (+2.5%), 150 thousand
tons of solid bulk (+3.1%), 483 thousand tons of oils
minerals (+0.5%) and 13 thousand tons of other liquid bulk
(+3,0%).
In the passenger sector, in July 2023 the port of Genoa has
recorded a total of 494 thousand passengers of the ferries (+5.2%) and
211 thousand crocieristi (+48.2%) and the port of Savona-Vado 97 thousand
passengers of the ferries (- 19.7%) and 78 thousand crocieristi (+51.1%).
In the first seven months of this year the two Ligurian ports have
Globally handled 38.21 million tons of goods, with
a decrease of -4.5% on the corresponding period of 2022, of
of which 28,07 million tons passed through the port of
Genoa (- 4.8%) and 8,99 million tons from the port of Savona-Vado
(-1,3%).