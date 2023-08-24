testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
Ignazio Messina has taken delivery of the first full container of the fleet
She will be joined next month by a second sister ship
Genova
August 24, 2023
Today the Ignazio Messina & C. group has taken delivery of the First of the two ships full container ships included in the fleet of the Genoese company previously consisting only of units mixed for the transport of both containers and rolling stock ( of 27 April 2023). The delivery of the Northern Promotion, renamed Jolly Argento, it took place in the port South Korean Busan. The ship is 264.32 meters long, wide 32.20 meters and has a load capacity of 4,600 TEU. The Jolly Argento was built by the shipyard South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, the same plant that between 2011 and 2013 had built the Ro-Ro container holders that have characterized in the last decade The fleet of the Genoese group.

After delivery, the Jolly Argento will sail on the Guangzhou Chinese Port (Nansha Terminal Phase IV) to load New containers ordered by the Genoese company. Ignatius Messina, in fact, has ordered a thousand new flat racks of 40 'and 100 20' flat racks, both with high sides like high cubes, for reinforce the park of the special equipment of Messina and be able to embark, even on full container ships, both rolling stock and cargo varied and exceptional pieces that are historically significant part in the transport offer guaranteed by the Genoese company. Then the ship will sail to Jeddah where it will unload much part of these containers; then he will sail to Genoa to be inserted in early October on the East-South line Africa.

Next month the delivery of the twin Northern Priority which will be renamed Jolly Gold.
WTO reports that a forthcoming sustained resumption of trade is unlikely.
TRADE
WTO reports that a forthcoming sustained resumption of trade is unlikely.
To provide a positive impulse is the demand for automotive products
PORTS
In July, freight traffic in the port of Genoa fell by -1.3% percent while Savona-I went up 3.7% percent.
Genoa
In the first seven months of 2023 recorded percentage changes of -4.8% and -1.3%
G20, conjunctural decline in the value of trade in goods in the second quarter
TRADE
G20, conjunctural decline in the value of trade in goods in the second quarter
Paris
Net slowdown also of trade in services
PORTS
Is Tajani proposing to privatize the ports? He will have taken a hit of sunshine
Rome
Filt Cgil said that selling the ports to make cash was disconcerting.
PORTS
Tarlazzi (Uilt) : No to the privatisation of the ports, on which we are ready to give battle
Rome
The scope of the system and the system of regulation must maintain a publicity setting.
Dachser acquires majority of Fercam's logistics and distribution business
LOGISTICS
Dachser acquires majority of Fercam's logistics and distribution business
Kempten / Bolzano
Established the joint venture Dachser & FERCAM Italia Srl participated in 80% and 20% respectively
Also in the port of Hamburg continues the trend of decreasing traffic in goods
PORTS
Also in the port of Hamburg continues the trend of decreasing traffic in goods
Hamburg
In the April-June period of this year, the German climber handled 30.1 million tonnes of cargo (-2%).
The very negative trend of traffic in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven continued in the second quarter.
PORTS
The very negative trend of traffic in the port of Bremen / Bremerhaven continued in the second quarter.
Breed
Handling 14.5 million tons of cargo. To date back to a lower volume you have to go back to the distant 2005
LOGISTICS
CEVA Logistics buys Indian logistics group Stellar Value Chain Solutions
Marseille
Mumbai's company has almost eight thousand employees
PORTS
In July, freight traffic in the ports of Algeciras and Barcelona registered -0.8% percent and -15.1% percent.
Algeciras / Barcelona
In the first seven months of 2023, the decreases were -3.4% percent and -11.1% percent, respectively.
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd would have submitted an offer to acquire HMM
Seoul
South Korea's Dongwon, LX and Harim are also participating in the race, while the SM has given up
SHIPPING
In the first six months of 2023, OOIL revenues fell by -58.9%
Hong Kong
Net profit amounted to 1.13 billion (-80.1%)
In the April-June quarter, Global Ports Holding's revenues increased by 17%
PORTS
In the April-June quarter, Global Ports Holding's revenues increased by 17%
London
The cruise traffic in the group's terminals was 3.1 million passengers (+ 76%)
Qatariana QTerminals will acquire a majority of Dutch Kramer Group
COMPANIES
Qatariana QTerminals will acquire a majority of Dutch Kramer Group
Qatar
The activities of the Kramer family are focused on container logistics in the port of Rotterdam
Hapag-Lloyd would be interested in the acquisition of South Korea's HMM
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd would be interested in the acquisition of South Korea's HMM
Seoul
The company in Hamburg cooperates with the Asian one under the framework of THE Alliance
PORTS
Ok at the New ICOM settlement in the spaces of ZES and the ZFD of the Cagliari Porto Canal
Cagliari
The employment of at least 500 people is expected in the first phase.
ZIM closed the second quarter with a net loss of -212.7 million
SHIPPING
ZIM closed the second quarter with a net loss of -212.7 million
Haifa
Revenue fell by -61.8% percent. Slight increase in containerized loads carried by fleet
In the second quarter, traffic in the port of Koper declined by -5.5% percent.
PORTS
In the second quarter, traffic in the port of Koper declined by -5.5% percent.
Koper
Growth of containers and rotables. Decline of other loads
Evergreen bought 20% of the container terminal Euromax Terminal Rotterdam
COMPANIES
Evergreen bought 20% of the container terminal Euromax Terminal Rotterdam
Taipei
Investment of 72.5 million euros
In the port of Spezia, it continues the sharp contraction of dry goods while growing those liquids
PORTS
In the port of Spezia, it continues the sharp contraction of dry goods while growing those liquids
The Spezia
In the first six months of 2023, traffic in the port of Marina di Carrara fell by -11.4% percent.
PORTS
In the first half of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Marseille decreased by -8%
Marseille
Upwards of 4% in the second quarter
SHIPPING
PORTS
In July, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles blamed a significant drop of -26.8% percent.
Los Angeles
In the first seven months of 2023, the decline was -24.1% percent.
ACCIDENTS
A collision between two ships has stopped shipping traffic in the Suez Canal for a few hours.
A collision between two ships has stopped shipping traffic in the Suez Canal for a few hours.
Ismailia
The accident did not result in significant damage to the product tanker and the LNG unit
SHIPPING
MPC Container Ships records positive performance despite deterioration in container market
Oslo
In the April-June period, revenues increased by 28.1%
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Proposals to increase rail capacity following the accident in the Gotthard base tunnel
Bern
LOGISTICS
PSA BDP has inaugurated its own subsidiary in Romania
Philadelphia
Is based in Bucharest
SHIPPING
Start the navigation the rink Pyxis Ocean after the installation of two large sails
Geneva
Expected average savings of up to 30% per cent of fuel
PORTS
NYK acquires 25% percent of the PICT auto terminal of the Indonesian port of Patimban
Tokyo
It has an annual capacity equal to 220mila vehicles that will rise to 600mila in 2025
NEWS
Fire near the Russian port of Novorossiysk
Novorossiysk
The flames in a container depot in Ruscon, which has inaugurated a terminal in Orlivka in recent days.
PORTS
AD Ports will participate in the realization of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Kuryk, on the Caspian Sea
Abu Dhabi
NEWS
Anti-drug operation in the port of Gioia Tauro
Joy Tauro
Seized about 150 kilos of purebred cocaine
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The entire fleet of reefer containers in the American Tiger Cool Express
Chicago
It is more than 725 box from 53 ' products from the CIMC
COMPANIES
In the second quarter, container traffic in DP World's terminals grew by 0.5% percent
Dubai
Revenues in the first half of 2023 were up 0.9% percent.
SHIPPING
In the April-June period, Eimskip's revenues fell by -26.0%
Reykjavik
Sensitive reduction also of operating costs
PORTS
In the April-June period, the traffic of HHLA-handled containers fell by -10.3%
Hamburg
In the first half of 2023, the decline was -14.6% percent.
SHIPPING
Wallenius Wilhelmsen has ordered four car carriers from 9,350 ceu
Lysaker
The salesperson in Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) includes options for an additional eight units
COMPANIES
Downturn in the quarterly financial performance of DFDS
Copenhagen
In the April-June period, revenues fell by -3.2%
PORTS
Last month container traffic in the port of Long Beach decreased by -26.4%
Long Beach
An improvement in the short term is not expected
PORTS
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
A conference on the decarbonisation of the maritime sector will be held tomorrow.
Rome
The event at the Rome venue of ENI and live-streamed
MEETINGS
Nautical shipbuilding at the center of a debate organized by Assagents
Genoa
It will be held today afternoon at the Genoa Chamber of Commerce
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
PORTS
In July container traffic in the port of Hong Kong decreased by -17.9%
Hong Kong
In the first seven months of this year, the decline was -15.8% percent.
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
IUMI, maritime transport of electric vehicles no longer poses risks that embark on means with combustion engine
Hamburg
The association highlighted that the installation of fixed fire facilities constitutes the most effective measure against flames
PORTS
ICTSI finalist group records record quarterly revenue
Manila
In the second quarter of 2023, port terminals handled 3.2 million teu (+ 8.7%)
PORTS
Last month, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by 12.4% percent.
Taranto
In the first seven months of 2023, a decline of -5.5%
PORTS
The service conference for the new cruise terminal at the port of Reggio Calabria is short.
Messina
Cost of opera about 5.5 million euros
NEWS
A load of 50 kilos of cocaine in the port of Livorno
Livorno
It would have frucked organised crime of more than 35 million euros.
NEWS
Collision between the ferry Sherden of Tirrenia and a fishing vessel
Olbia
Missing a sailor of the fishing boat
PORTS
In the April-June quarter traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -3.6%
Ravenna
According to preliminary data, in July 2023 the decline was more than -12%
SHIPPING
Rasmussen (Bimco) : The world fleet of container ships goes towards oversupply
Copenhagen
This at a time when the growth of economies in many key regions is declining
PORTS
In the second quarter the traffic in goods in the port of Venice decreased by -3.5%
Venice
In the first six months of 2023, the decline was -4.7% percent.
INDUSTRY
Agreement between Axpo and Gas and Heat and San Giorgio del Porto for a LNG bettolina
Baden
The ship will be employed in Naples in ship-to-ship and ship-to-truck supplies.
TRUCKING
Self-transport applauds the waiver from payment of contribution to ART
Rome
Morelli (ANITA) : The Authority has never exercised any kind of regulation of the sector
RIVER TRANSPORT
In the first six months of this year, traffic in Swiss ports on the Rhine grew by 19.1% percent.
The increase is addebatable entirely to the increase in imports of mineral oils
ASSOCIATIONS
The association of Panamanian shipowners has joined the ICS
London
The Central American organization was founded in 2020
PORTS
The first 24,000-teu container port to arrive in Genoa is expected to be approved in the airport in the capital.
Genoa
It will be between Friday and Saturday next to the PSA Genova Pra terminal.
Mitsui & Co. gives up the Mitsui Rail Capital Europe to Beacon Rail
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Mitsui & Co. gives up the Mitsui Rail Capital Europe to Beacon Rail
Tokyo / London
The Dutch company has a fleet of 222 electric locomotives
Explosion in the granular silos of the Turkish port of Derince
ACCIDENTS
Explosion in the granular silos of the Turkish port of Derince
Ankara
The incident left 12 people injured.
COMPANIES
Carbox (Tarros group) opens a venue in Egypt
The Spezia
It is based in Alexandria
YACHTING
Funding to Persea to build a nautical yard in the Navicelli Channel
We will heal
It was disbursed by UniCredit with the assistance of SACE's SupportItaly Warranty
COMPANIES
Semester turnover in growth of 14% per Bureau Veritas Italia
Milan
New hires equal to more than 10% of organic
