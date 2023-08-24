Ignazio Messina has taken delivery of the first full container of the fleet

Today the Ignazio Messina & C. group has taken delivery of the
First of the two ships full container ships included in the fleet of the
Genoese company previously consisting only of units
mixed for the transport of both containers and rolling stock
(
of 27
April
2023). The delivery of the Northern Promotion
,
renamed Jolly Argento
, it took place in the port
South Korean Busan. The ship is 264.32 meters long, wide
32.20 meters and has a load capacity of 4,600
TEU. The Jolly Argento
was built by the shipyard
South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, the same
plant that between 2011 and 2013 had built the
Ro-Ro container holders that have characterized in the last decade
The fleet of the Genoese group.
After delivery, the Jolly Argento will sail on the
Guangzhou Chinese Port (Nansha Terminal Phase IV) to load
New containers ordered by the Genoese company. Ignatius
Messina, in fact, has ordered a thousand new flat racks of 40 'and 100
20' flat racks, both with high sides like high cubes, for
reinforce the park of the special equipment of Messina and be able to
embark, even on full container ships, both rolling stock and cargo
varied and exceptional pieces that are historically significant part
in the transport offer guaranteed by the Genoese company. Then the
ship will sail to Jeddah where it will unload much
part of these containers; then he will sail to Genoa to
be inserted in early October on the East-South line
Africa.
Next month the delivery of the
twin Northern Priority which will be renamed Jolly
Gold.