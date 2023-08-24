In the first half of the 2023 traffic of the goods in the port of Marseille it is diminished of the -8%

The Port Authority of Marseille has announced that in the
first semester of this year the port of Marseille Fos has
Handled a total of almost nine tons of goods, with a
decrease of two million tons compared to the first half
of 2022 mainly generated by the contraction in volumes
enlivened in the first quarter of 2023 when, with 15.6 million
tons, a bending of the -19% on the
Same period as last year. In the second quarter of 2023,
On the other hand, the 19.3 million tonnes handled represent a
increase of +4% on the corresponding period of 2022.
In the first six months of this year, container traffic alone
has been pairs to almost 700 thousand teu, the -15% less than
to the first half of 2022, of which about 387 thousand teu
totaled in the single second trimester of 2023, with a decrease of -4%
on the period April-June last year.
Liquid bulk accounted for the first half of the
2023 with a total of over 21 million tons (+2%), of which
more than 11 million in the second quarter alone (+17%). The
dry bulk, with almost 4.5 million tons, have
recorded a decrease of -23%, with a decrease that in the only
second quarter, with 2.5 million tonnes, was
-22,0%.
In the first six months of this year there were 1.5 passengers
million (+67%).