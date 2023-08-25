South Korean maritime industry rejects the sale of HMM to Hapag-Lloyd
The fear is that together with the company will be sold vital information and know-how for the nation
Seul
August 25, 2023
In a joint statement the Federation of Korea Maritime
Industries (FKMI), the federation that represents the cluster
South Korean seafarer, and the Port Development Council of
Busan, an association whose objective is to contribute to the
economic and social progress of the community of Busan, have
expressed their opposition to the ownership of the
Seoul container shipping company HMM can be
transferred to foreign companies.
The fear is that about 40% of HMM's capital could
be sold to the German Hapag-Lloyd which submitted a tender
as part of the preliminary tender phase for the sale of
shares of the Seoul-based company held by the Korea Development Bank
and Korea Ocean Business Corporation
(
of 17
and 21
August 2023).
"If HMM were sold to the German Hapag-Lloyd - they have
explained the two organizations - concerns would arise for the
sorts of national resources that cannot be converted into
value, such as information on containerized transport and
Korea's terminals, including decades of know-how in the
shipping and logistics'. In the FKMI declaration and the
Council expressed doubts about the fact that 'HMM, including
foreign shipping companies in the list of candidates for the
is aware of the importance of maritime transport'.
Highlighting that HMM is a fundamental resource
indispensable for Korea, the two organizations recalled
that "in 2021 HMM had supplied additional ships to our
exporting companies that were struggling to find a
vessel in order to load export goods in a situation
where foreign shipping companies were avoiding
make a stopover at the port of Busan due to difficulties
global logistics caused by the Covid-19 crisis".
The refusal of FKMI and the Council for the Development of the Port of
Busan to the possible transfer of a part of the property of
HMM to Hapag-Lloyd is resolute: 'on behalf of five
millions of households in the maritime sector - have urged in the
Statement - We urge you to stop the sale abroad of the
HMM in order to ensure a stable supply chain for
imports and exports of Korea'.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher